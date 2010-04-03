Inducement Market Structure ICT with ZigZag MT5
ICT Market Structure Indicator with Inducements MT5
The ICT Market Structure Indicator with Inducements is an advanced analytical tool built around Smart Money trading principles and is fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 platform.
This indicator utilizes three key components—Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BOS), and Inducements (IDM)—to give traders a comprehensive and structured perspective on price action dynamics. It automatically maps out Change of Character (CHoCH) levels in red, and whenever a structural shift occurs, the indicator marks it with blue lines on the chart, ensuring real-time identification of price transitions.
Indicator at a Glance
A key function of this tool is the detection of Inducements (IDM) in strategic areas of the market trend. Inducements refer to specific price levels where traders are drawn into the market under the assumption of a breakout or trend continuation, though these moves can often be misleading. Notably, inducement zones hold greater weight when analyzed on higher timeframes, where they can serve as strong confluence factors.
Uptrend Analysis
On a 15-minute GBP/USD chart, the indicator detects a Change of Character (CHoCH) when the price closes above the prior high, marking this level in red. This serves as a potential buy (Long) signal. Additionally, the appearance of structure break confirmations at higher levels further supports the uptrend continuation.
Downtrend Analysis
Using a 1-hour Binance Coin (BNB) chart, the indicator registers a Change of Character (CHoCH) in red when the price breaks below the previous low. This suggests an opportunity for a sell (Short) trade, with subsequent break-of-structure signals reinforcing the ongoing bearish trend.
Indicator Settings
- Theme: Customize the indicator's appearance
Conclusion
By integrating market structure shifts, breakout confirmations, and inducement identification, the ICT Market Structure Indicator enhances price action analysis while pinpointing possible trend reversal zones. Designed with ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money trading strategies in mind, this tool offers traders a precise, data-driven approach to market navigation.