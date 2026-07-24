Elliot Wave Pattern Hunter

Elliott Wave Hunter - SMC Edition

Elliott Wave Hunter identifies Elliott Wave 2 and Wave 5 setups and combines them with Smart Money Concepts to filter entries to high-probability zones only.

Wave 2 signals mark continuation entries in the direction of the dominant Wave 1 impulse. The indicator waits for the retracement to confirm, locates an Order Block, Fair Value Gap or Liquidity Sweep zone within the impulse, then triggers only when price returns to retest that zone with a qualifying reversal candle. Wave 5 reversal signals work on the same principle at impulse exhaustion points, targeting the turn against the prior trend.

Both signal types include automatic Stop Loss placement beyond the confirmed wave extreme and two Take Profit levels based on configurable risk-to-reward ratios. An information panel displays the current setup state, active SMC filters, and a running winrate for both signal types based on historical results visible on the chart.

Features:

Wave 2 continuation and Wave 5 reversal detection

SMC entry filters: Order Block, Fair Value Gap, Liquidity Sweep

Configurable retracement range, ATR-based SL, dual TP levels

Pull-away gate ensures price genuinely leaves the zone before a retest is counted

Premium and Discount zone filter to avoid entries at unfavorable price levels

Wave 1 momentum filter to skip weak impulses

Live tracker updates on every tick; historical signals drawn on confirmed bars

Built-in winrate panel with closed trade statistics

EA-ready: signal objects follow a consistent naming convention for automated reading

All timeframes and instruments supported

Who is this for

This indicator suits traders who already use Elliott Wave or Smart Money Concepts in their analysis and want a tool that structures both into a single, rule-based workflow. It is well suited to discretionary swing traders and intraday traders who prefer defined entry criteria over subjective chart reading. Traders who have struggled to combine wave counts with SMC zone selection manually will find the two methods integrated and enforced automatically. It is not designed for fully automated trading, though the signal objects follow a naming convention that allows an Expert Advisor to read and act on them.