BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System MT5

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MT4 Version

BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System MT5 — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT5

All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for traders who value structure, clarity, and confirmation-based trading workflows.

The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT5 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend reversals with simplicity and clarity.

This indicator follows a structured "123" pattern:

Step 1 : Identifies new highs or lows with a Big Arrow at potential exhaustion points

Step 2 : Signals a structure break, confirming a possible trend reversal

Step 3: Provides entry confirmation using Little Arrow and Support/Resistance Dots

Note: The Big Arrow may repaint until the bar closes, as it detects live structure changes.

The Little Arrow is 100% non-repainting once printed.

Features

Big Arrow: Detects strong structure shifts for potential reversals

Little Arrow: 100% Non-Repainting trend signal

Support & Resistance Dots: Multi-timeframe zone detection

All components can be toggled ON/OFF

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Built-in alerts: Desktop, mobile, and email

Suitable for swing trading, day trading, and scalping

Strategy and How to Trade It

Swing Trading

Set S/R Dots to Daily timeframe

Drop to 4H or 1H and trade away from dots

Exit at new highs/lows or opposite arrow

Intraday Trading

Set S/R Dots to 4H timeframe

Drop to 1H or 15M and trade away from dots

Manage exits using price structure or opposite arrow

Scalping

Set S/R Dots to 15M timeframe

Drop to 5M or 1M and enter away from zones

Ideal for fast-paced entries with structure confirmation

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop Loss : Place just above/below the most recent swing high/low. If the system is correctly identifying structure, price will rarely break beyond it.

Take Profit: Use 1.5:1 or 2:1 risk-reward. You can also enter two trades and let one trail the trend for extended targets.

Pro Tip

Follow higher timeframes for directional bias. For example, align entries on 15M with 1H or 4H S/R zones for high-probability setups.

Power Combo

The Easy 123 System pairs exceptionally well with our Spike and Strike Indicator MT5 — perfect for swing and momentum traders:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50255