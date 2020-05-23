BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System MT5
- Indicators
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Ziggy JanssenBlueDigitsFx develops professional MT4 & MT5 trading infrastructure focused on execution, workflow efficiency, market structure analysis, and risk management for serious MetaTrader traders.
The ecosystem includes:
• Trading Dashboards
• Execution Tools
• Market Structure Systems
- Version: 1.28
- Updated: 7 June 2026
- Activations: 6
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access
Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem.
BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System MT5 — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT5
All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for traders who value structure, clarity, and confirmation-based trading workflows.
The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT5 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend reversals with simplicity and clarity.
This indicator follows a structured "123" pattern:
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Step 1: Identifies new highs or lows with a Big Arrow at potential exhaustion points
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Step 2: Signals a structure break, confirming a possible trend reversal
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Step 3: Provides entry confirmation using Little Arrow and Support/Resistance Dots
Note: The Big Arrow may repaint until the bar closes, as it detects live structure changes.
The Little Arrow is 100% non-repainting once printed.
Features
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Big Arrow: Detects strong structure shifts for potential reversals
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Little Arrow: 100% Non-Repainting trend signal
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Support & Resistance Dots: Multi-timeframe zone detection
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All components can be toggled ON/OFF
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Works on all symbols and timeframes
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Built-in alerts: Desktop, mobile, and email
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Suitable for swing trading, day trading, and scalping
Strategy and How to Trade It
Swing Trading
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Set S/R Dots to Daily timeframe
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Drop to 4H or 1H and trade away from dots
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Exit at new highs/lows or opposite arrow
Intraday Trading
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Set S/R Dots to 4H timeframe
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Drop to 1H or 15M and trade away from dots
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Manage exits using price structure or opposite arrow
Scalping
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Set S/R Dots to 15M timeframe
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Drop to 5M or 1M and enter away from zones
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Ideal for fast-paced entries with structure confirmation
Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Stop Loss: Place just above/below the most recent swing high/low. If the system is correctly identifying structure, price will rarely break beyond it.
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Take Profit: Use 1.5:1 or 2:1 risk-reward. You can also enter two trades and let one trail the trend for extended targets.
Pro Tip
Follow higher timeframes for directional bias. For example, align entries on 15M with 1H or 4H S/R zones for high-probability setups.
Power Combo
The Easy 123 System pairs exceptionally well with our Spike and Strike Indicator MT5 — perfect for swing and momentum traders:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50255
I am very happy with the indicator, results starting to appear with accurate signals from the indicator. Thanks.