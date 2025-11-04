UEX Pure USD Euro Index
- Indicators
- Yohana Parmi
- Version: 3.30
- Updated: 4 November 2025
- Activations: 5
* Due to the authenticity of data for all major currencies, — use of live charts is recommended.
What is UEX Pure USD Euro Index :
Discover the real pulse of the forex market with Pure USD & Euro Index
— an innovative indicator that truly reveals the hidden strength and weakness between the world’s two most powerful currencies.
across multiple major pairs, providing a clear, balanced view of true market sentiment.
this indicator constructs synchronized index charts that reflect genuine currency movements
— not just fluctuations of one pair.
- You will instantly see and receive a notification when the Dollar dominates, when the Euro fights back,
- and gain insight when the balance between the two shifts, often minutes before the market reacts.
- This concept will be your reliable handle in facing the market.
The Pure USD & Euro Index empowers traders to anticipate trend changes,
filter false signals, and align their strategies with the real inter-market flow.
— that works across all timeframes and market conditions.
— it is a mathematically genuine index model, carefully engineered for traders who demand precision and authenticity.
If you seek a solid foundation for your trading strategy, this is your edge.
Pure USD & Euro Index – because the truth of the market begins with its currencies.
UEX is best used on the following currency pairs: EURUSD and USDCHF with time frame H1.
Before you use the UEX indicator, please make sure that your MT5 account has the following currency pairs below:
//--- pair list used in UEX index calc string USD_pairs[] = {"EURUSD"+suffix,"USDJPY"+suffix,"GBPUSD"+suffix,"USDCAD"+suffix,"USDSEK"+suffix,"USDCHF"+suffix}, EUR_pairs[] = {"EURUSD"+suffix,"EURGBP"+suffix,"EURJPY"+suffix,"EURSEK"+suffix,"EURCHF"+suffix};