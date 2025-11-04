UEX Pure USD Euro Index

* Due to the authenticity of data for all major currencies, — use of live charts is recommended.

What is UEX Pure USD Euro Index :

Discover the real pulse of the forex market with Pure USD & Euro Index
— an innovative indicator that truly reveals the hidden strength and weakness between the world’s two most powerful currencies.

Instead of relying on a single pair like EURUSD, this tool measures the aggregate performance of the U.S. Dollar and the Euro
across multiple major pairs, providing a clear, balanced view of true market sentiment.

By combining data from all core USD and Euro pairs,
this indicator constructs synchronized index charts that reflect genuine currency movements
not just fluctuations of one pair.
  1. You will instantly see and receive a notification when the Dollar dominates, when the Euro fights back,
  2. and gain insight when the balance between the two shifts, often minutes before the market reacts.
  3. This concept will be your reliable handle in facing the market.

The Pure USD & Euro Index empowers traders to anticipate trend changes,
filter false signals, and align their strategies with the real inter-market flow.

Whether you trade manually or use automated systems, it offers a transparent confirmation tool
 that works across all timeframes and market conditions.

This is not a repainting gimmick or a derivative from a single price feed
— it is a mathematically genuine index model, carefully engineered for traders who demand precision and authenticity.

If you seek a solid foundation for your trading strategy, this is your edge.

Pure USD & Euro Index – because the truth of the market begins with its currencies.

UEX is best used on the following currency pairs: EURUSD and USDCHF with time frame H1.

Before you use the UEX indicator, please make sure that your MT5 account has the following currency pairs below:

//--- pair list used in UEX index calc
string USD_pairs[] = {"EURUSD"+suffix,"USDJPY"+suffix,"GBPUSD"+suffix,"USDCAD"+suffix,"USDSEK"+suffix,"USDCHF"+suffix},
       EUR_pairs[] = {"EURUSD"+suffix,"EURGBP"+suffix,"EURJPY"+suffix,"EURSEK"+suffix,"EURCHF"+suffix};
