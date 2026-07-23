Horizon Motion Vigor





Horizon Motion Vigor is a professional gold signal indicator designed for traders who want clean, structured, and selective setups on XAUUSD.





The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price alignment engine with HMA direction filtering and RVI momentum recovery confirmation. This helps the system avoid random entries and focus only on setups where market direction, momentum recovery, and risk structure are aligned.





The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart and automatically draws Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, making every setup easier to read and manage.





Main Features





• Designed for XAUUSD trading

• BUY and SELL signal arrows

• Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels

• Gann and Fibonacci internal price alignment engine

• HMA Direction filter for cleaner trend confirmation

• RVI Recovery filter for momentum confirmation

• ATR-based risk zone calculation

• Candle confirmation filter

• Trading session filter

• One signal per day option

• Signal cooldown control

• Popup, sound, and mobile push alerts

• Works on the active chart timeframe

• Clean visual trade zones on the chart





How It Works





Horizon Motion Vigor first checks the internal Gann and Fibonacci price structure to detect a valid golden setup.





After that, the indicator applies the HMA Direction filter to confirm whether price is aligned with the market direction.





Then, the RVI Recovery filter checks momentum recovery before allowing a final signal.





Only when all selected conditions agree, the indicator prints a BUY or SELL arrow and draws the trade zone with Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.





This makes the indicator useful for traders who prefer structured entries instead of noisy or random signals.





Recommended Use





Horizon Motion Vigor can be attached to different chart timeframes such as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4.





The indicator calculates signals based on the active chart timeframe. It does not force a fixed timeframe and does not require manual timeframe switching.





For best results, use the indicator together with your own market analysis, risk management, and trading plan.





Input Parameters





Core Settings





• Gann Radar Step Mode

Controls the internal Gann step calculation. Automatic mode adapts the step based on the active chart timeframe.





• Divisor

Symbol adjustment value. For Gold and Crypto, 1 is commonly used.





• ATR Length

Controls the ATR period used for risk zone calculation.





• ATR Source

Choose between Live ATR and Manual ATR Value.





• Manual ATR Value

Manual ATR value used when Manual ATR mode is selected.





• Golden Radar Threshold

Controls how strict the internal Gann and Fibonacci alignment must be.





• Historical Bars

Controls how many historical bars the indicator calculates.





HMA Direction Filter





• Use HMA Filter

Enables or disables the HMA direction confirmation.





• HMA Period

Controls the Hull Moving Average period.





• Require Price vs HMA

When enabled, BUY signals require price above HMA and SELL signals require price below HMA.





• Require HMA Slope

When enabled, BUY signals require rising HMA and SELL signals require falling HMA.





RVI Recovery Filter





• Use RVI Filter

Enables or disables the RVI recovery confirmation.





• RVI Period

Controls the Relative Vigor Index period.





• RVI Recovery Lookback

Defines how many recent confirmed candles can be checked for RVI recovery.





• Require RVI Cross

When enabled, BUY signals require RVI Main to cross above RVI Signal, and SELL signals require RVI Main to cross below RVI Signal.





• Require RVI Slope

When enabled, BUY signals require RVI Main to rise, and SELL signals require RVI Main to fall.





• Require RVI Zero Line

Optional filter requiring BUY signals above zero and SELL signals below zero.





Risk Management





• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier

Controls the distance of the Stop Loss zone based on ATR.





• Take Profit ATR Multiplier

Controls the distance of the Take Profit zone based on ATR.





• Arrow Cooldown

Minimum number of candles required between two signals.





• One Signal Per Day

Limits the indicator to one signal per trading day.





Confirmations





• Use Candle Confirm

When enabled, BUY signals require a bullish candle and SELL signals require a bearish candle.





• Use Time Filter

Enables or disables the trading session filter.





• Session Start Hour

Defines the start hour of the active trading session.





• Session End Hour

Defines the end hour of the active trading session.





• Weekdays Only

Filters signals to weekday trading only.





Visual Settings





• Draw Trade Zones

Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit boxes.





• Label Digits

Controls the number of decimal places shown in price labels.





• Entry Color

Color of the Entry label.





• Take Profit Color

Color of the Take Profit label.





• Stop Loss Color

Color of the Stop Loss label.





Alerts





• Enable Alerts

Turns signal alerts on or off.





• Play Sound

Plays a sound when a valid signal appears.





• Sound File

Selects the sound file used for alerts.





• Show Popup

Shows a popup alert when a signal appears.





• Send Mobile Push

Sends a mobile push notification when a valid setup appears.





Important Note





Horizon Motion Vigor is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as a standalone trading decision system. Always use proper risk management and confirm signals with your own market analysis.