Horizon Motion Vigor

Horizon Motion Vigor

Horizon Motion Vigor is a professional gold signal indicator designed for traders who want clean, structured, and selective setups on XAUUSD.

The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price alignment engine with HMA direction filtering and RVI momentum recovery confirmation. This helps the system avoid random entries and focus only on setups where market direction, momentum recovery, and risk structure are aligned.

The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart and automatically draws Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, making every setup easier to read and manage.

Main Features

• Designed for XAUUSD trading
• BUY and SELL signal arrows
• Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels
• Gann and Fibonacci internal price alignment engine
• HMA Direction filter for cleaner trend confirmation
• RVI Recovery filter for momentum confirmation
• ATR-based risk zone calculation
• Candle confirmation filter
• Trading session filter
• One signal per day option
• Signal cooldown control
• Popup, sound, and mobile push alerts
• Works on the active chart timeframe
• Clean visual trade zones on the chart

How It Works

Horizon Motion Vigor first checks the internal Gann and Fibonacci price structure to detect a valid golden setup.

After that, the indicator applies the HMA Direction filter to confirm whether price is aligned with the market direction.

Then, the RVI Recovery filter checks momentum recovery before allowing a final signal.

Only when all selected conditions agree, the indicator prints a BUY or SELL arrow and draws the trade zone with Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

This makes the indicator useful for traders who prefer structured entries instead of noisy or random signals.

Recommended Use

Horizon Motion Vigor can be attached to different chart timeframes such as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4.

The indicator calculates signals based on the active chart timeframe. It does not force a fixed timeframe and does not require manual timeframe switching.

For best results, use the indicator together with your own market analysis, risk management, and trading plan.

Input Parameters

Core Settings

• Gann Radar Step Mode
Controls the internal Gann step calculation. Automatic mode adapts the step based on the active chart timeframe.

• Divisor
Symbol adjustment value. For Gold and Crypto, 1 is commonly used.

• ATR Length
Controls the ATR period used for risk zone calculation.

• ATR Source
Choose between Live ATR and Manual ATR Value.

• Manual ATR Value
Manual ATR value used when Manual ATR mode is selected.

• Golden Radar Threshold
Controls how strict the internal Gann and Fibonacci alignment must be.

• Historical Bars
Controls how many historical bars the indicator calculates.

HMA Direction Filter

• Use HMA Filter
Enables or disables the HMA direction confirmation.

• HMA Period
Controls the Hull Moving Average period.

• Require Price vs HMA
When enabled, BUY signals require price above HMA and SELL signals require price below HMA.

• Require HMA Slope
When enabled, BUY signals require rising HMA and SELL signals require falling HMA.

RVI Recovery Filter

• Use RVI Filter
Enables or disables the RVI recovery confirmation.

• RVI Period
Controls the Relative Vigor Index period.

• RVI Recovery Lookback
Defines how many recent confirmed candles can be checked for RVI recovery.

• Require RVI Cross
When enabled, BUY signals require RVI Main to cross above RVI Signal, and SELL signals require RVI Main to cross below RVI Signal.

• Require RVI Slope
When enabled, BUY signals require RVI Main to rise, and SELL signals require RVI Main to fall.

• Require RVI Zero Line
Optional filter requiring BUY signals above zero and SELL signals below zero.

Risk Management

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier
Controls the distance of the Stop Loss zone based on ATR.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier
Controls the distance of the Take Profit zone based on ATR.

• Arrow Cooldown
Minimum number of candles required between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day
Limits the indicator to one signal per trading day.

Confirmations

• Use Candle Confirm
When enabled, BUY signals require a bullish candle and SELL signals require a bearish candle.

• Use Time Filter
Enables or disables the trading session filter.

• Session Start Hour
Defines the start hour of the active trading session.

• Session End Hour
Defines the end hour of the active trading session.

• Weekdays Only
Filters signals to weekday trading only.

Visual Settings

• Draw Trade Zones
Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit boxes.

• Label Digits
Controls the number of decimal places shown in price labels.

• Entry Color
Color of the Entry label.

• Take Profit Color
Color of the Take Profit label.

• Stop Loss Color
Color of the Stop Loss label.

Alerts

• Enable Alerts
Turns signal alerts on or off.

• Play Sound
Plays a sound when a valid signal appears.

• Sound File
Selects the sound file used for alerts.

• Show Popup
Shows a popup alert when a signal appears.

• Send Mobile Push
Sends a mobile push notification when a valid setup appears.

Important Note

Horizon Motion Vigor is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as a standalone trading decision system. Always use proper risk management and confirm signals with your own market analysis.
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Indicators
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Indicators
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5 (5)
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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