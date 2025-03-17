Judas Swing ICT Forex without confirmation MT5
- Indicators
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.11
Judas Swing ICT Forex without confirmation MT5
The Judas Swing ICT Forex without confirmation Indicator is designed to recognize and interpret deceptive market movements within forex and stock trading. It pinpoints situations where the market executes a misleading move to entice traders before swiftly reversing direction. This tool is widely used in ICT trading methodologies and technical market analysis.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Judas Swing ICT Forex without confirmation Indicator Specifications Table
The table below provides the essential details of the Judas Swing ICT Forex without confirmation Indicator for MetaTrader 5:
|
Category
|
ICT – Smart Money – Liquidity
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Advanced
|
Indicator Type
|
Continuation – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
1 minute – 5 minutes
|
Trading Style
|
Scalp - Fast Scalp
|
Market
|
Forex – Stocks
Indicator Overview
The Judas Swing ICT Forex without confirmation Indicator detects a distinct price pattern, characterized by an initial deceptive breakout followed by a strong price reversal. This action is intended to lure liquidity and activate stop-loss levels, offering valuable trade setups.
Uptrend Conditions
The chart example below illustrates an uptrend scenario for the EUR/USD pair on a 1-minute timeframe. The indicator marks the false breakout using two red lines, followed by a sharp price shift. This movement signals a trend transition, providing an optimal entry opportunity for traders.
Downtrend Conditions
In the next illustration, the USD/JPY pair’s movement is displayed on a 1-minute timeframe. The indicator detects a false breakout using two red lines, leading to a swift price reversal. This signal presents a strong opportunity for short trades.
Indicator Settings
Below is an image showcasing the customizable options for the Judas Swing ICT Forex without confirmation Indicator:
- Chart and Object Theme: Defines the color theme of the chart and indicator objects.
- Start Time: Set to 08:30.
- End Time: Set to 08:45.
- Server Time Offset (Backtest): Adjusts for time differences in backtesting.
Conclusion
The Judas Swing ICT Forex without confirmation Indicator serves as a valuable resource for identifying misleading price movements and leveraging market volatility. It is particularly effective for scalpers focusing on dynamic trading conditions in forex and stock markets.
a lot of bugs on the screen !!