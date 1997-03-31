Unicorn and SFP Indicator MT5

Unicorn + SFP Indicator MT5



The Unicorn + SFP Indicator is crafted to detect Unicorn Zones and identify the Swing Failure Pattern (SFP). Unicorn Zones emerge when Breaker Blocks overlap with Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), creating areas recognized for potential price reversals within the ICT trading methodology.

This tool pinpoints false breakouts, commonly referred to as SFP, and marks them with small arrows when detected.





Features of the Unicorn + SFP Indicator



The table below outlines key details of the indicator:

Category ICT - Liquidity - Smart Money Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Reversal - Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Day Trading Market All Markets





Overview of the Indicator



Unicorn Zones appear as colored rectangles at the highs and lows of candlesticks. Bullish Unicorn Zones are displayed in light purple, whereas Bearish Unicorn Zones are shaded pink. These areas signal potential reversals and function as support and resistance levels.





Indicator Performance in an Uptrend

In the case of Ethereum (ETH) on a 15-minute chart, the price revisited a Bullish Unicorn Zone (light purple area) on two occasions. Each time, an SFP formation occurred, with the indicator marking these instances using green arrows.





Indicator Performance in a Downtrend

On a 30-minute NZD/USD chart, an upward movement proved deceptive. A false breakout from the Bearish Unicorn Zone (pink area) led to an SFP occurrence, which the indicator highlighted using a red arrow.





Indicator Configuration



For a more refined analysis, the following settings are available:

Chart & Object Colors: Customizable color settings

Customizable color settings Candle Count: Defines the number of bars for analysis (default: 1000)

Defines the number of bars for analysis (default: 1000) Breaker Block (BB) Settings:

Display of Level 1 Breaker Blocks



Type and latest Breaker Blocks visibility



Number of recent Breaker Blocks shown

FVG Settings:

Toggle Fair Value Gap (FVG) visibility



Define FVG type and latest occurrences



Number of recent FVGs displayed

Unicorn Zone Display: Enable or disable Unicorn Zones

Enable or disable Unicorn Zones SFP Configuration: Select SFP type and display settings





Conclusion



The Unicorn + SFP Indicator is built upon ICT trading principles, providing traders with a way to spot fake breakouts (SFP) and reversal zones (Unicorn Zones). These zones represent key liquidity levels, where a price reversal becomes more probable following the formation of an SFP pattern.