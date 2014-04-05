Breaker Block and Order Block Indicator MT5

Breaker Block and Order Block Indicator for MT5

The Breaker Block and Order Block Indicator (BB+OB) is specifically developed for traders using ICT strategies to recognize key market zones.

This tool employs a unique algorithm to detect intersections of Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks, highlighting them on the chart in green for bullish zones and brown for bearish zones on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. By utilizing this indicator, traders can improve their market entries and exits, refining their trading decisions based on these significant price areas.

BB + OB Indicator Specifications

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Supply & Demand

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Reversal - Leading - Breakout

Timeframe

Multi-Time Frame

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading

Trading Market

Forex - Cryptocurrencies - Indices

 

Recognizing Bullish Overlaps of Breaker and Order Blocks

The 15-minute EUR/JPY chart below illustrates how the BB + OB Indicator effectively spots bullish Breaker Blocks and Order Blocks, marking their intersection in green. As price revisits this zone, the market reacts strongly, leading to a continuation of the uptrend.

The swift price movement at these zones underscores the significance of this indicator in forecasting price action and enhancing trading strategies.


Identifying Bearish Overlaps of Breaker and Order Blocks

On the 4-hour USD/JPY chart, the market follows a downtrend, establishing lower lows. The BB + OB Indicator detects both Breaker Blocks and Order Blocks, marking their convergence in brown. Traders can use these levels to anticipate potential price reversals, enabling more informed trading decisions.

This tool offers deeper insights into market structure and key price reaction areas.

 

Indicator Customization Options

Display Settings:

  • Chart and Object Colors: Modify the theme for optimal visibility.

General Settings:

  • Candles for Historical Analysis: Define the number of past candles for calculation.
  • Start Line Visibility: Toggle the initial calculation line on or off.
  • Hide/Show Overlapping Blocks: Choose to display or hide intersecting Order Blocks.

Level 1 Settings:

  • Trend Calculation Method: Select the trend line computation style (dashed lines available).
  • Visibility of Level 1 Trend: Enable or disable the Level 1 trend line.

Level 2 Settings:

  • Level 2 Trend Display: Option to show or hide Level 2 trend lines.

Order Block Settings (OB):

  • Level 1 OB Mode: Choose from Normal, Aggressive, or Defensive calculation methods.
  • Visibility of Level 1 Order Blocks: Show or hide Order Blocks at Level 1.

Breaker Block Settings (BB):

  • Level 1 BB Mode: Select the Breaker Block calculation style (Normal, Aggressive, Defensive).
  • Display Level 2 Breaker Blocks: Option to enable or disable Level 2 BBs.

Combined OB + BB Settings:

  • Display Overlapping OB + BB Zones: Show or hide merged Order Block and Breaker Block areas.

 

Conclusion

The BB + OB Indicator is a powerful asset for traders seeking to identify Breaker Block and Order Block overlaps with precision.

By autonomously detecting and marking these zones on the chart, it enables traders to make better-informed decisions and refine their strategies based on clearer market signals. Implementing this indicator into a trading routine can significantly improve market analysis accuracy and trading performance.

