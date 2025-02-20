Failed Breakouts SFP and OB BB Indicator MT5

Swing Failure Pattern BB OB Indicator for MT5



The Swing Failure Pattern (SFP) indicator is a valuable tool in MetaTrader 5, designed to identify false breakouts and key market reversal points. This indicator provides a visual representation of significant price action events such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Fake Breakout (SFP). It is particularly useful for traders following price action strategies, ICT methodologies, and Smart Money trading concepts to pinpoint unsuccessful breakout attempts effectively.





Indicator Specifications



Category ICT - Liquidity - Smart Money Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Continuation - Reversal Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Market Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks - Commodities





Using the Indicator in an Uptrend

The chart below illustrates the daily XAU/USD price movement in an uptrend. Based on the analysis, after a Break of Structure (BOS) occurs in line with the prevailing trend, an SFP pattern emerges. Following this, the market undergoes a slight pullback, offering traders a potential long entry setup.

Using the Indicator in a Downtrend

The following example showcases the GBP/SGD currency pair on a 30-minute timeframe. Here, the Change of Character (CHoCH) signal was deceptive, leading to the triggering of stop-loss orders and liquidity accumulation. Once this liquidity grab was completed, the price established an SFP pattern and resumed its downward trajectory.





Indicator Customization Options



Theme : Adjust based on the chart background color.

: Adjust based on the chart background color. SFP Mode : Configure to display SFP patterns using either the candle body or wick.

: Configure to display SFP patterns using either the candle body or wick. Zone Mode : Show patterns alongside Order Blocks.

: Show patterns alongside Order Blocks. BOS-CHoCH Filter : Enable filtering using BOS and CHoCH signals.

: Enable filtering using BOS and CHoCH signals. Major Swing Filter : Highlight major swing points.

: Highlight major swing points. Minor Swing Filter : Display minor swing levels.

: Display minor swing levels. Trend Swing Visualization : Show swings aligned with the trend.

: Show swings aligned with the trend. Counter-Trend Swing Display: Indicate swings moving against the trend.





Conclusion



With its ability to detect Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Swing Failure Patterns (SFP), this indicator is ideal for traders relying on price action, ICT strategies, and Smart Money trading techniques. By using this tool, traders can identify optimal entry and exit points while gaining insight into liquidity pools and stop-loss positioning, ultimately enhancing their decision-making process.



