Failed Breakouts SFP and OB BB Indicator MT5
- Indicators
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.11
Swing Failure Pattern BB OB Indicator for MT5
The Swing Failure Pattern (SFP) indicator is a valuable tool in MetaTrader 5, designed to identify false breakouts and key market reversal points. This indicator provides a visual representation of significant price action events such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Fake Breakout (SFP). It is particularly useful for traders following price action strategies, ICT methodologies, and Smart Money trading concepts to pinpoint unsuccessful breakout attempts effectively.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT5 Indicator Installation | Failed Breakouts SFP and OB BB Indicator MT4 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT5 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 | Best MT5 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT5 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT5
Indicator Specifications
|
Category
|
ICT - Liquidity - Smart Money
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Advanced
|
Indicator Type
|
Continuation - Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday Trading
|
Market
|
Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks - Commodities
Using the Indicator in an Uptrend
The chart below illustrates the daily XAU/USD price movement in an uptrend. Based on the analysis, after a Break of Structure (BOS) occurs in line with the prevailing trend, an SFP pattern emerges. Following this, the market undergoes a slight pullback, offering traders a potential long entry setup.
Using the Indicator in a Downtrend
The following example showcases the GBP/SGD currency pair on a 30-minute timeframe. Here, the Change of Character (CHoCH) signal was deceptive, leading to the triggering of stop-loss orders and liquidity accumulation. Once this liquidity grab was completed, the price established an SFP pattern and resumed its downward trajectory.
Indicator Customization Options
- Theme: Adjust based on the chart background color.
- SFP Mode: Configure to display SFP patterns using either the candle body or wick.
- Zone Mode: Show patterns alongside Order Blocks.
- BOS-CHoCH Filter: Enable filtering using BOS and CHoCH signals.
- Major Swing Filter: Highlight major swing points.
- Minor Swing Filter: Display minor swing levels.
- Trend Swing Visualization: Show swings aligned with the trend.
- Counter-Trend Swing Display: Indicate swings moving against the trend.
Conclusion
With its ability to detect Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Swing Failure Patterns (SFP), this indicator is ideal for traders relying on price action, ICT strategies, and Smart Money trading techniques. By using this tool, traders can identify optimal entry and exit points while gaining insight into liquidity pools and stop-loss positioning, ultimately enhancing their decision-making process.