Breaker Block and Void Indicator MT5

A Breaker Block represents a price zone where the market revisits after breaching an Order Block. In simple terms, when the price pulls back to a previously broken order block, it forms a breaker block. The Breaker Block Indicator is designed to automatically detect these critical zones, marking them once an order block is violated and the price retraces. By analyzing market movements, it helps traders identify recurring patterns in price action.

Indicator Specifications Table

Category

ICT - Liquidity - Smart Money

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Continuation - Reversal

Time Frame

Multi Time Frame

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Market

Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks - Commodities

 

Overview of the Breaker Block Indicator

The Breaker Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a valuable tool for identifying significant trend reversal points. It marks zones where an order block has been breached and subsequently retested by price action.

These breaker blocks are visually distinguished:

  • Bullish breaker blocks appear in green.
  • Bearish breaker blocks are highlighted in red.
  • Depleted breaker block areas are shown in gray.

Breaker Block Indicator in an Uptrend

In the XAU/USD (Gold to USD) 4-hour chart, after forming an order block, the price moves higher. When it retraces and touches the same zone (even with a wick), it is confirmed as a breaker block. Traders often use this setup by setting stop-losses just before these zones after receiving an entry confirmation.

Breaker Block Indicator in a Downtrend

On the Ethereum (ETH) 1-hour chart, the price forms an order block before undergoing a correction. When the price retraces to this zone, it transforms into a breaker block. Traders commonly place their stop-losses before these breaker block levels to enter short (sell) positions.


Indicator Settings

  • Display Options – Adjust display settings.
  • Chart Theme – Customize the chart appearance.
  • Breaker Block Level 1 – Show level 1 breaker blocks.
  • Breaker Block Level 2 – Show level 2 breaker blocks.


Conclusion

The Breaker Block Indicator for MT5 is a powerful tool that pinpoints key trend reversal areas across different financial markets. By detecting order blocks and assessing price movements, it highlights zones that become breaker blocks after a price breakout. Traders can leverage this indicator to optimize their entry and exit strategies, as well as set precise stop-loss levels. The use of color-coded markers provides a clear visual representation of the market structure, aiding traders in making informed decisions.


