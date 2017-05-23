Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5

5

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity!

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically shows whether the strength or weakness of a currency is accelerating or not and measures the speed of that acceleration - think of it like the speedometer in your car. When you accelerate things obviously happen faster which is the same in the Forex market i.e. if you pair currencies that are accelerating in the opposite directions you have identified a potentially profitable trade.

Vertical lines and arrows for currency momentum will guide your trading!

The dynamical Market Fibonacci 23 level is used as an alert trigger and will adapt to market activity. If the impulse hits the yellow trigger line you will receive the alert on MetaTrader 5 or your email or push alert. Then you know as a trader what to do. The pair and direction are already given. Just click on the alert button to switch to the pair or to open a new chart for your further analysis. The alert level can be changed by user input and 3 Sensitivity-levels can be chosen.

Get the initializing trigger of a new trend early! This acceleration and deceleration can be used by both swing traders and scalpers. To swing traders it shows when a new trend has been triggered and to scalpers, it shows which pairs are going to have movement. From our clients and our own experience, we know the two indicators work so well together that it is truly a case of 1+1= 3!


Indicator parameters See the full list in the User Manual.
  • Impulse Sensitivity - Slow/Medium/Fast sensitivity.
  • Line width base and quote CS - make thicker the currency of the chart.
  • Line width other 6 CS - the other currencies.
  • Line other 6 CS dotted if width=1.
  • HIDE the other 6 CS lines - show only base and quote currency strength.
  • show Bars back - how many candles back the indicator draws.
  • show buttons - Special: change the pair on the chart just click the 2 currency names. Click two names to build a pair. Simple: click GBP and JPY to change the chart to GBPJPY.
  • Show CS labels - at the end of the lines.

Alert settings

  • alerted chart open in new window - false for change chart in the same window.
  • alert on the live or closed candle.
  • CS-Impulse Trigger at market Fib (higher=stronger).
  • GAP value for V-Line (higher=stronger).
  • draw arrow for Impulse alert.
  • draw bull and bear V-Line - Currency strength speed sentiment.
  • popup Alerts - popup MetaTrader 5 alerts. It will tell strongest or weakest currency, value, possible trade pair.
  • send email alerts - receive alert email, enter your credentials in your MetaTrader 5.
  • send push alerts - to your phone.
  • show values in main=0 or sub-window=1.

Color settings

  • You know how to use it. Euro is white, please change if you use white chart background.

other settings

  • open support charts! - Special: to update automatically the MetaTrader 5 history, 7+1 support charts will be opened! This function can be deactivated.
  • run support charts also on cross pairs!.
  • better CPU use, pause on ticks (2-200)
  • and others


Tips
  1. Use my template.
  2. The Alert trigger value can be edited at any Market Fibonacci level in settings. It can be any number. The default is 25. The yellow line shows the level on the chart.
  3. Then we see the numbers of the highest and lowest Impulse value.
  4. Followed with the Currency which reached the trigger value (if there is any).
  5. A button will then pop up with a suggested pair. By click on it, it will change the pair on the chart. The button may change or disappear if conditions are no longer met. Still, you can have a look at the chart.
  6. Use "open chart in new window" if you do not want to interrupt the indicator.
  7. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.
  8. Study the complete trading system.
  9. Send me a private message to get the latest information.

Ones you got the indicator(s) request the STARTER-PACK email (manual) with more info, links, templates, and stuff. I want to make sure of your success!

Reviews 2
mrchavezz
36
mrchavezz 2024.03.28 18:53 
 

very good thank you bernhard

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KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
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mrchavezz
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mrchavezz 2024.03.28 18:53 
 

very good thank you bernhard

hudson789 Tdn
74
hudson789 Tdn 2020.12.26 16:29 
 

I do not receive the file . Why ? Please send it to me . Thanks

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