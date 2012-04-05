Propulsion Block Indicator MT5

Propulsion Block Indicator for MT5

The Propulsion Block Indicator (ICT Propulsion Block) in MetaTrader 5 is an advanced analytical tool designed to detect price shifts and liquidity zones. These propulsion blocks emerge after the last candle revisits an order block, absorbing liquidity following notable price movements.

This indicator pinpoints critical areas where order blocks intersect with Supply and Demand Zones, automatically updating the chart once the price enters one of these designated blocks.

Indicator Installation & User Guide

Indicator Table

Category

ICT - Supply & Demand - Smart Money

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal - Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Day Trading

Market

Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks


Indicator Overview

The Propulsion Block Indicator assesses the last candle returning to the Order Block zone to bridge liquidity gaps. This movement generally happens when the price re-enters the order block area, reinforcing the market’s dominant trend.

  • Green boxes signify Bullish Order Blocks
  • Red boxes highlight Bearish Order Blocks
  • Light green blocks represent Propulsion Blocks

Bullish Trend Conditions

On a 4-hour CAD/JPY chart, when the price enters a Bullish Order Block (green box), it accumulates liquidity before initiating an upward price movement. The emergence of a Propulsion Block (light green) marks the completion of this process, signaling a potential long trade and an upcoming bullish trend.


Bearish Trend Conditions

On a 1-hour USD/JPY chart, the price interacts with a Bearish Order Block (red box), revisiting this region to gather liquidity. The resulting Propulsion Block (light red) confirms a shift in momentum, offering a potential entry point for short trades.


Indicator Settings

  • Display Options: Customize on-screen elements.
  • Chart & Object Color Themes: Modify visual settings, including light mode.
  • General Preferences: Adjust primary indicator parameters.
  • Trend Display: Enable trend visualization for propulsion blocks.


Conclusion

The Propulsion Block Indicator is a valuable tool for ICT and Smart Money traders, helping them identify key order block zones, fill liquidity gaps, and leverage multi-timeframe analysis. By recognizing these patterns, traders can effectively spot trading opportunities and maximize profitability in dynamic markets.

