Fair Value Gap Void MT5

5

Fair Value Gap Void MT5

The Fair Value Gap and Void (FVG + Void) indicator is specifically designed for ICT and Smart Money (SMC) traders, utilizing sophisticated algorithms to detect and highlight imbalance zones and FVGs on price charts.

This tool is tailored for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, where bullish FVGs are represented in green and bearish FVGs in brown, allowing traders to quickly recognize critical trading areas. When the price revisits these zones, the indicator marks the portion that has been absorbed.

The consumed part appears in gray, with the exact percentage displayed within the FVG zone, offering insightful data for improved trade execution and analysis.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

FVG + Void Indicator Table for MT5

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Supply and Demand

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Leading - Reversal - Momentum

Time Frame

Multi Time Frame

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading

Trading Markets

Forex - Cryptocurrencies - Indices


Bullish FVG Recognition and Zone Absorption in MT5

The FVG + Void indicator enables traders to locate bullish FVG areas, displaying them in green when a bullish trend is active.

For instance, at the 0.84485 price level, as the price retraces into the FVG zone, order absorption starts. The gray-colored section in the chart signifies this process, with a percentage inside the FVG zone indicating the consumed volume. This feature allows traders to better analyze imbalanced zones and gauge potential trade opportunities.


Bearish FVG Recognition and Absorption in MT5

On a 15-minute EUR/USD chart, a rapid downward price movement leads to gap formations.

The FVG + Void indicator pinpoints these regions and highlights bearish FVGs in brown. As the price pulls back towards these areas, orders start getting absorbed. The indicator marks the absorbed portion in gray while displaying the consumed percentage within the zone, assisting traders in making informed trading decisions based on these imbalanced areas.


FVG + Void Indicator Configuration for MT5

Display Settings: Customize how elements appear

  • Select the chart theme and object color.

Standard Settings:

  • Define the number of candles to examine at the starting point.
  • Choose among six FVG drawing styles: Normal, Very Aggressive, Aggressive, Defensive, Very Defensive, and the furthest or first FVG within the trend.

FVG Settings:

  • Toggle FVG display on or off.
  • Enable the display of invalidated FVGs.
  • Show the percentage of zone consumption.
  • Assign a color for the consumed FVG area.

Invalidation Settings:

  • Invalidate zones when a candle closes within them.
  • Set invalidation conditions based on order block size.
  • Adjust invalidation criteria based on order block unions.


Conclusion

The Fair Value Gap and Void (FVG + Void) indicator is a crucial tool for ICT and Smart Money traders seeking to identify FVG zones across financial markets.

This advanced indicator automatically highlights bullish FVGs in green and bearish FVGs in brown, providing real-time updates as price interacts with these zones. When price revisits these regions, order consumption begins, with the absorbed portion shown in gray and the remaining percentage displayed within the zone.

This visualization helps traders refine their strategies and optimize trade execution based on imbalances within the market.

Reviews 1
Alex074179
222
Alex074179 2025.08.12 01:55 
 

OTIMO INDICADOR , CONSIGO PULBCK MUITO FACIL

