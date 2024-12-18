Terminal X
- Indicators
- Oleksandr Trofymenko
- Version: 2.0
Indicator for Displaying Trade Results on the Chart
This indicator is designed to visualize trading results directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to analyze their strategy and trade performance. It automatically displays all open, closed, and pending orders, along with additional information for convenient analysis.
Features:
- Trade Visualization: Displays all entry and exit points on the chart with clear indications of direction (buy/sell).
- Profit/Loss Display: Each trade is annotated with its result, shown in points or account currency.
- Multi-Symbol Support: Enables analysis of trading results across different currency pairs or instruments.
