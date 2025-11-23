AI ML Lorentzian

Overview

The Lorentzian Distance Classifier is a machine-learning-based trading indicator that uses Lorentzian distance as its core metric within an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) framework. Instead of relying on traditional Euclidean distance, it treats financial price action as occurring in a “warped” price-time space (similar to how massive objects bend space-time in relativity). This approach makes the classifier far more resilient to market noise, outliers, and event-driven distortions (FOMC, geopolitical shocks, etc.), allowing it to find truly meaningful historical analogies that Euclidean-based methods usually miss.
The indicator delivers clear, non-repainting signals on closed bars and provides ready-to-use buffers, making it extremely convenient for building Expert Advisors (EAs) in MetaTrader 4/5.

Why Lorentzian Distance Should Be Used in Trading

Research has repeatedly shown that Lorentzian distance outperforms Euclidean, Manhattan, Cosine, and many other popular metrics when applied to time-series classification, especially in noisy environments. In trading, sudden news events dramatically warp the usual price relationships — the Lorentzian metric naturally accounts for this warping and brings historically similar post-event patterns into the neighborhood, even if they occurred weeks or months apart and under different absolute price levels.

How To Use - Quick Guide

The indicator is highly customizable yet works very well with default settings on 4H–12H charts (also performs decently on lower timeframes).
Main Settings:

  • Source → default hlc3 (you can change to close, hl2, etc.)
  • Neighbors Count → 1–100 (default 8) → how many historical similar situations to analyze
  • Max Bars Back → default 2000 → history depth for the ANN search
  • Feature Count → 2–5 (default 5) → number of technical features used for classification
  • Color Compression → 1–10 → adjusts intensity of bar coloring
Features (you can mix RSI, WaveTrend, CCI20, ADX): Five slots available — default combination (RSI + WT + CCI + ADX + RSI) is already optimized for most markets.
Filters (highly recommended to keep enabled):
  • Volatility Filter → on by default
  • Regime Filter → on by default (helps avoid choppy ranging markets)
  • ADX Filter → optional
  • Regime Threshold → default –0.1 (negative = slightly favors ranging avoidance)
Kernel Regression (smooth trend estimation):
  • Trade with Kernel → on by default
  • Lookback Window → 3–50 (default 8)
  • Relative Weighting → higher = more adaptive, lower = smoother
  • Start Regression at Bar → default 25 (avoids early-chart edge effects)
Display Options:
  • Bar colors, prediction labels, ATR offset, etc. — fully customizable
Important Notes:
  • NON-REPAINTING after bar close (both signals and kernel line)
  • Works best on timeframes ≤ 4H because higher timeframes often lack sufficient historical bars (MT4 limitation ~1000–1500 bars on daily/weekly)
  • All calculations are performed only on closed bars → perfect for live trading and backtesting

BUFFER INDEXES FOR iCustom (MT4/MT5 EA DEVELOPMENT)

When creating an Expert Advisor, use iCustom() with the following buffer indexes (remember to shift by 1 because calculation is on closed bars only):

Buffer 0  → Kernel regression line value
Buffer 2  → Direction of the trend:  +1 = up,  -1 = down
Buffer 4  → Signal:      
+1 → Buy (long entry)      
+2 → Close Buy      
-1 → Sell (short entry)      
-2 → Close Sell Buffer 5  → Raw ML prediction value (integer)

Example (MT5):
double kernel    = iCustom(NULL, 0, "Lorentzian Distance Classifier", ..., 0, 1);
double direction = iCustom(..., 2, 1);
double signal    = iCustom(..., 4, 1);
double prediction= iCustom(..., 5, 1);

