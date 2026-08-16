GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD
Hi!
Is it worth buying gold at 1130 ?
Hi!
Is it worth buying gold at 1130 ?
Konesh
At what figure to fix the profit?
refill
It's going to go to the right anyway
Are only programmers here?
Doesn't anyone trade at all?
What is the price for exiting a position?
Closed the position at 1140.8, considering that 3640% p.a. is quite a decent profit.
Congratulations!
I don't really have good results at the exchange - it seems that many things from Forex do not work there - for example the wild trends happen without pullbacks.
I originally asked the question for several reasons.
1. Gold, has been falling in price for several years, with the cost of mining and refining (finishing to 99.99%) from various sources
The cost of extraction and refining (down to 99.99%) from various sources is determined as $1,000 - $1,100 per troy ounce.
It seems to be, "Where to fall next?"
2. But if you look at the USD_INDEX, it's not hard to see its strong trend and upside potential, especially
great expectations from Trump's statements about the growth of the U.S. economy, the complete defeat of the Middle East, and a bogging down Europe.
3. Gold Statistics.
Today, 46% of the world's gold purchases are for investment (36%) and government reserve purposes (10%),
While 34% of the world's gold is dead weight.
This means that stopping investing in gold reduces the demand for gold by half,
and selling off investment stocks could cover market needs for years.
But that's not all: 37% of the gold consumed is not mined, but derived from processing.
(The cost of secondary gold today does not exceed $600-650 per ounce.)
So it turns out that the level of gold "sliding" down is far beyond its cost of production.
Personally, I think it's in the neighborhood of $750 - $800 per troy ounce.
And what is your opinion?
I originally asked the question for several reasons.
1. Gold, has been falling in price for several years, with the cost of mining and refining (finishing to 99.99%) from various sources
The cost of extraction and refining (down to 99.99%) from various sources is determined as $1,000 - $1,100 per troy ounce.
It seems to be, "Where to fall next?"
2. But if you look at the USD_INDEX, it's not hard to see its strong trend and upside potential, especially
great expectations from Trump's statements about the growth of the U.S. economy, the complete defeat of the Middle East, and a bogging down Europe.
3. Gold Statistics.
Today, 46% of the world's gold purchases are for investment (36%) and government reserve purposes (10%),
While 34% of the world's gold is dead weight.
This means that stopping investing in gold reduces the demand for gold by half,
and selling off investment stocks could cover market needs for years.
But that's not all: 37% of the gold consumed is not mined, but derived from processing.
(The cost of secondary gold today does not exceed $600-650 per ounce.)
So it turns out that the level of gold "sliding" down is far beyond its cost of production.
Personally, I think it's in the neighborhood of $750 - $800 per troy ounce.
And what is your opinion?
I closed my position at 1140.8, thinking that 3640% p.a. is a pretty decent profit.
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Hi!
Is it worth buying gold at 1130 ?