GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 6
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It's not in the terminal
US DOLLAR CURRENCY INDEX
Hi!
Is it worth buying gold at 1130 ?
Interesting point about gold, I bet on the decline by the end of the week
Interesting point about gold, I bet on the decrease by the end of the week
Me too, the index is $95.11 and should go up, so I expect for an ounce 1168
Interesting thing about gold, I'm betting on a decline by the end of the week
They will go slightly up to 1300, drop all the bears and then go down.
Yeah, they'll raise it to 1300, drop all the bears and then lower it!
I will not be with everyone :) 1300 for sure, at least for this week.
It is unclear why gold should fall, I get this picture:
The cost of gold in rubles:
It is unclear why gold should fall, I get this picture:
The cost of gold in rubles:
Time will tell