GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 6

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prostotrader:

It's not in the terminal

US DOLLAR CURRENCY INDEX

US $ Index - broker FXPro has it. It is built-in. It can be used for trading.
 
prostotrader:

Hi!

Is it worth buying gold at 1130 ?

Looks like YES. =1230 Today 13/02/17
 
Today I closed short at 1223.72
 
Interesting thing about gold, I bet on the decline by the end of the week
 
Mikhail Simakov:
Interesting point about gold, I bet on the decline by the end of the week

How much do you open?
 
Mikhail Simakov:
Interesting point about gold, I bet on the decrease by the end of the week

Me too, the index is $95.11 and should go up, so I expect for an ounce 1168

 
Mikhail Simakov:
Interesting thing about gold, I'm betting on a decline by the end of the week

They will go slightly up to 1300, drop all the bears and then go down.

 
Nikolay Kositsin:

Yeah, they'll raise it to 1300, drop all the bears and then lower it!


I will not be with everyone :) 1300 for sure, at least for this week.

 

It is unclear why gold should fall, I get this picture:


The cost of gold in rubles:


 
Sergey Chalyshev:

It is unclear why gold should fall, I get this picture:


The cost of gold in rubles:



Time will tell

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