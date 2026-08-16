GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 87
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Gold continues to rise, ETF-GLD deal
Deal on XAUCHF
Yes, that's how it usually works. Let's wait.
It's worked out - must be a bit of a bounce now !?
worked out - must be a bit of a bounce now !?
Just, the close of the day.
Just, the close of the day.
XAU\USD=Daily It looks like 1770.99 is thinking of bouncing here ?!
XAU\USD=Daily It looks like 1770.99 is thinking of bouncing back here ?!
Looks up to me. Plenty of money, no need for stocks, hence gold.
Analysis:
Current state is trending upwards, but still LOSSING (ind.3 down)...
Optimal solution: Out of market for now, waiting for reversal of ALL indices in one direction.
XAU\USD=Daily Looks like 1770.99 is going to bounce here ?!
XAU\USD-H1 Probably today, it will return to 1827.86 and continue falling further to 1770.99 . Although, it may reverse upwards if it moves above 1833.05 .
XAU\USD-H1 Probably today, will return to 1827.86 and continue falling further to 1770.99 . Although it may reverse upwards if it consolidates above 1833.05 .
Analysis:
The current state is trending downwards ( ALL indicators are down ...)
To fix the position, wait for the reversal of the fastest indicator of the three ... Although the closing can be set at a smaller chart, for example 30 min ...
There are always options...
The XAUAUD deal