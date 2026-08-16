GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 87

New comment
 

Gold continues to rise, ETF-GLD deal


 

Deal on XAUCHF


[Deleted]  
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Yes, that's how it usually works. Let's wait.

It's worked out - must be a bit of a bounce now !?

XAUUSDM30

 
SanAlex #:

worked out - must be a bit of a bounce now !?


Just, the close of the day.

[Deleted]  
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Just, the close of the day.

XAU\USD=Daily It looks like 1770.99 is thinking of bouncing here ?!

XAUUSDDaily 1770.99

 
SanAlex #:

XAU\USD=Daily It looks like 1770.99 is thinking of bouncing back here ?!


Looks up to me. Plenty of money, no need for stocks, hence gold.

 

Analysis:

Current state is trending upwards, but still LOSSING (ind.3 down)...

Optimal solution: Out of market for now, waiting for reversal of ALL indices in one direction.

[Deleted]  
SanAlex #:

XAU\USD=Daily Looks like 1770.99 is going to bounce here ?!

XAU\USD-H1 Probably today, it will return to 1827.86 and continue falling further to 1770.99 . Although, it may reverse upwards if it moves above 1833.05 .

XAUUSDH1 1827.86

 
SanAlex #:

XAU\USD-H1 Probably today, will return to 1827.86 and continue falling further to 1770.99 . Although it may reverse upwards if it consolidates above 1833.05 .


Analysis:

The current state is trending downwards ( ALL indicators are down ...)

To fix the position, wait for the reversal of the fastest indicator of the three ... Although the closing can be set at a smaller chart, for example 30 min ...


There are always options...

 

The XAUAUD deal


1...808182838485868788899091929394...139
New comment