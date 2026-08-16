GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 106

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Filled it up a little more.


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

Filled it up a little more.


Got the stop, really turned out to be a bad idea )))))


 
Gunnar Forsgren #:

I see that the breakout strategy seems to be well worked out.

Can you recommend material to help me build and fine tune such a strategy for GOLD?

I have seen good tutorials on MQL5 breakout strategy for CFDs in general.

In my EA I usually try to use combined readings of
ADX, WPR, Alligator(!) and RSI, just like in manual trading...

Some ignorance is still on my part. I see there are 105 pages of posts here, so perhaps an introduction to it all is in there.

Trade a la exchange and spot, entries exclusively limit, closes only counter. Ideas of trading breakdowns will disappear by themselves

hint: when trading (gold, among others) it is good to peek in the glass. And since there is no such in MT, it is good to look in xxx/USDT crypto.

 

I think 2640 will last


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

I think you can buy a quick deal


how do you set ur indication? can share ur setup?
 
rajj84 #:
How do you set the indication? Can you share your settings?

I don't understand, please clarify the question

 

since gold is traded, might be useful :

gold moves 4000 pips (~1.5% of par) per week.

You can put this into indicators or drawing channels and all sorts of reference lines.

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

I think 2640 will last


It's still down around 2640.


 

I did a quick hop in the sell today.


 

Jumped in sell will try a short trade, although there is no climax.


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