GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 106
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Filled it up a little more.
Filled it up a little more.
Got the stop, really turned out to be a bad idea )))))
I see that the breakout strategy seems to be well worked out.
Can you recommend material to help me build and fine tune such a strategy for GOLD?
I have seen good tutorials on MQL5 breakout strategy for CFDs in general.
In my EA I usually try to use combined readings of
ADX, WPR, Alligator(!) and RSI, just like in manual trading...
Some ignorance is still on my part. I see there are 105 pages of posts here, so perhaps an introduction to it all is in there.
Trade a la exchange and spot, entries exclusively limit, closes only counter. Ideas of trading breakdowns will disappear by themselves
hint: when trading (gold, among others) it is good to peek in the glass. And since there is no such in MT, it is good to look in xxx/USDT crypto.
I think 2640 will last
I think you can buy a quick deal
How do you set the indication? Can you share your settings?
I don't understand, please clarify the question
since gold is traded, might be useful :
gold moves 4000 pips (~1.5% of par) per week.
You can put this into indicators or drawing channels and all sorts of reference lines.
I think 2640 will last
It's still down around 2640.
I did a quick hop in the sell today.
Jumped in sell will try a short trade, although there is no climax.