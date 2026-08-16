GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 19
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Don't think about buying gold now!
Everything has collapsed, people are going into cash, the dollar index is going up before your eyes,
and gold's going down tomorrow.
As expected...
Did everyone get their gold right?
You couldn't have put less in on a Friday night... :)
And we have to get out of it in time.
Total profit 66 * 10 * 30 = 19800 points.
Did everyone get their gold right?
You couldn't have put less in on a Friday night... :)
And we have to get out of it in time.
Total profit 66 * 10 * 30 = 19800 points.
You're calculating well - but where's your open position?
Good calculation - but where is your open position?
Getting out in time is getting out of position.
What, you think I'm lying?
Do you think I'm lying?
No! You're not lying!
and I, a sucker, lost 9,000 roubles.
and I, a sucker, lost 9,000 rubles.
That's because you trade on the FOREX. :) and by indicators.
I've been trading gold for over 9 years (it's one of the two instruments where I trade without hedging) and I can say with confidence,
that trading by indicator is not only bad, but also bad for the wallet.
That's because you trade on the FOREX. :) and by indicators.
I've been trading gold for over 9 years (it's one of two instruments where I trade without hedging) and I can say with confidence,
that trading by indicator is not only bad, but also bad for the wallet.
You're wrong, the indicator shows the direction very well
on the chart you can see how the red or green circle, goes in the direction.
I'm just a sucker - I stubbornly went against the indicators as usual - that's why I lost 9000 roubles.
That's because you trade on the FOREX. :) and by indicators.
I've been trading gold for over 9 years (it's one of two instruments where I trade without hedging) and I can say with confidence,
I can confidently say that trading with indicator is not only bad, but also bad for your wallet.
Here is an indicator - you can check it yourself in your MT5 terminal
Here is an indicator - you can check it yourself on your MT5 terminal
Thanks of course, but I'll do it the old-fashioned way... I do everything with my own brain (gold)...
Added
In case you haven't noticed
I already knew I'd make gold (see posts above)
And if I had not been at my home construction site during the day, the profit would have been greater.
Added
In return for your kindness with the indicator, I will tell you about my indicator