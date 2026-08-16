GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 10

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I'm looking at gold this way...I'll be watching how the level will pass...will it lock or impulse.

 

Today showed that we are not ready to go above 1300 yet. Too many willing to go long! Movement above 1300 can be tentatively considered for September (I repeat tentatively) in the near future good potential of movement in the short, in the area of 1250. And then we need to see what will be there ... But it's better not to engage in such forecasts, and watch the market data!!! Andtrade by it)))) now there are goodopen positions in shorts, which were gained during 3 weeks. The market indexes were opened by the major brokers. We need to look at the beginning of the next week how it will develop, unfortunately it is impossible to say whether we gained enough for the shorts. There is a chance that the set will continue...

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By delta and candle configuration - short (minimum - correction).


 
Delta based on what data? On the mt4 chart, and where does the indicator take the data from?
[Deleted]  
Yurii Kostin:
The delta is based on what data? On the mt4 chart, and where does the indicator take the data from?
The real volumes from FORTS (MT5).
 

FORTS unfortunately is not a fundamental exchange for gold. The transactions taking place on it do not affect the pricing of gold futures (very distorted from the real). The main exchange for gold is the London Stock Exchange, where the pricing is done. But mere mortals can not get there, the only thing we can be satisfied with, this market data provided by CME, because no one cancelled the insider)))) and all that happens in London, one way or another, are laid down and traded by market participants at CME. On the basis of SME data, we can see the practical undistorted real transactions that affect this instrument. Therefore, looking at the volume, delta, etc. for gold on FORTS unfortunately does not quite lead to the desired result.

 

GOLD Market Overview

Support levels

1362.00

1350.00

1343.00

Resistance levels

1329.00

1322.00

1316.00

Files:
gold3.PNG  89 kb
 

1340.00 Sell from level

target 1 - 1326.00

target 2 - 1322.00

Resistance levels

1362.00

1350.00

1340.00

Support levels

1326.00

1322.00

1316.00

Files:
gold_5.PNG  88 kb
 
1332.00 Strong support level

Recommendation for entering the trade (Long)

Buy from 1332.00 level sell at 1350.00 and 1355.00 level

1332.00 Strong support level

Recommendation for entering the trade (Long)

Buy from 1332.00 level Sell at 1350.00 and 1355.00 level



Resistance levels

1362.00

1355.00

1350.00

Support levels

1332.00

1326.00

1322.00

Resistance levels

1362.00

1355.00

1350.00

Support levels

1332.00

1326.00

1322.00
Chingiz Gavryushkaev:
Konesh
 
Dmitry Pilshchikov:
1332.00 Strong support level

Recommendation for entering the trade (Long)

Buy from 1332.00 level sell at 1350.00 and 1355.00 level

1332.00 Strong support level

Recommendation to enter the trade (Long)

Buy from 1332.00 Sell at 1350.00 and 1355.00



Resistance levels

1362.00

1355.00

1350.00

Support levels

1332.00

1326.00

1322.00

Resistance levels

1362.00

1355.00

1350.00

Support levels

1332.00

1326.00

1322.00

You don't change the direction of your forecast so often, I can't keep up with you.

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