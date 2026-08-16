GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 93
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That's enough for today, the main thing is to stop in time, it will probably be difficult to go lower today.
As far as GOLD is concerned, as I understand it, there is no confirmation - is that correct?
But no news or events?
Any NEWS or EVENTS MUST be reflected first of all in the PRICE...
THE PRICE TAKES EVERYTHING into account!
Any NEWS or EVENTS will first and foremost be reflected in the PRICE...
THE PRICE considers EVERYTHING!
it is true
here they are - 1950
That's right.
here they are - 1950
So?... Do you guess all the time or ONLY on big holidays...?
Why don't you play SPORTLOTO?
An Advisor does not care if he closes a position on 1945 or 1955... As long as he makes a profit!
So?... Do you guess all the time or only on big holidays...?
Why don't you play SPORTLOTO?
An advisor does not care if he closes a position on 1945 or 1955... The main thing is that it makes a profit!
Did your advisor close on 1955 - or is he waiting for 1945
does he get his knowledge directly from the space? :) or he is just trained in sports bingo ?
p.s.
I'mnot guessing - I just read levels and look at volumes
Is your advisor closed for 1955 - or is he waiting for 1945
does he get his direct knowledge from the cosmos? :) or is he just trained in sports bingo ?
p.s.
i'mnot guessing, i'm just reading the levels :) and looking at the volumes
Now I get it!
You drew the LEVELS... by the way do you "get them from space"?... or did you dream them?...
No, you must have guessed it like Sports Lotto...?
Anyway, I have always envied psychics who see the FUTURE.
Now I get it!
You drew the LEVELS..., by the way do you "get them from space"... or were you dreaming?...?
No, you must have guessed it like Sports Lotto...?
Anyway, I've always envied psychics who see the FUTURE...
Ah that's the reason! that explains a lot, don't be jealous my colleague friend.
Or did it make you very angry that 10 am was the right level?
but it's not 6:45 yet and I'll be a big screw up if the price hits 1945 :)))) you'll have an excuse to smash my face against the table.
Ah that's the reason! That explains a lot, don't be jealous my colleague friend.
Or did it hurt you too much to have the exact level at 10am ?
But it's not 6:45 yet, and I'll screw up badly if the price hits 1945: )))) you'll have an excuse to smash my face against the table.
You misunderstand me! I have ONLY Expert Advisors, which, as you understand, have no psychic powers - not one bit...
But I'm fine with it!
And envy? It's my childhood dream about magicians and wizards ... Well, I must have at least one flaw ...?
Although an active imagination is probably a virtue...
You misunderstand me! I have ONLY EAs working, where, as you understand, there is no psychic - not one bit....
But I'm fine with it!
And envy? It's my childhood dream about magicians and wizards ... Well, I must have at least one flaw...?
Although an active imagination is probably a virtue...
Wow, you are the dream of mankind!
ONE disadvantage - and it's quite insignificant.
Wow, you are the dream of mankind!
ONLY ONE FLAW.