GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 119

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Edgar Akhmadeev gold is close to a strong correction. What do the experts think?
The correction is over. Target 6800+ silver200+.
 
mvf358 #:
The correction is over. Target 6800+ silver200+.
You consider a correction to be the end of January's antics? I don't know. We'll see.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:
You consider a correction to be the end of January's antics? I don't know. We'll see.

USD inflation is stagnantly up, at best. Bitcoin isn't exactly "killing it" either. For whatever it's worth... Mike McGlone, senior commodities guy on Bloomberg (free on YouTube), is calling gold at 10,000 USD the ounce by 2030.

Yeah, we shall see...

 
Edgar Akhmadeev gold is close to a strong correction. What do the experts think?

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Edgar Akhmadeev #:

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By May in the neighbourhood of 7000.
 

Did you mean 7000 or 70? 😄

Either way, with the current volatility I think it’s a bit tricky to call exact targets right now. Feels more like a market where we can get sharp moves both ways before any clear direction.

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Gold analysis:

Trend up...


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I'm working on combining AI and tumblr now, does anyone know where I can see the tumblr for gold, I only see it through baybit?
 

2800 to start, then down to 1000

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

2800 to start, then down to 1000

For gold, a metal that is limited in volume, needed everywhere and doesn't deteriorate with millennia?

Not funny.

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