GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 119
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The correction is over. Target 6800+ silver200+.
You consider a correction to be the end of January's antics? I don't know. We'll see.
USD inflation is stagnantly up, at best. Bitcoin isn't exactly "killing it" either. For whatever it's worth... Mike McGlone, senior commodities guy on Bloomberg (free on YouTube), is calling gold at 10,000 USD the ounce by 2030.
Yeah, we shall see...
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Did you mean 7000 or 70? 😄
Either way, with the current volatility I think it’s a bit tricky to call exact targets right now. Feels more like a market where we can get sharp moves both ways before any clear direction.
Gold analysis:
Trend up...
unchanged
2800 to start, then down to 1000
2800 to start, then down to 1000
For gold, a metal that is limited in volume, needed everywhere and doesn't deteriorate with millennia?
Not funny.