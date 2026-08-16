GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 34
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A gold mining company's stock. NEM:
Why the hell did you move this thread to this section?
These are also gold prices, although it may surprise you. 13 quid for what?
It takes a time machine to go back in time and buy at that price. It's about the same as buying a ruble at 45.
Look at the picture and assume where the price will go.https://charts.mql5.com/26/10/xauusd-d1-npbfx-limited.png
Look at the picture and assume where the price will go.https://charts.mql5.com/26/10/xauusd-d1-npbfx-limited.png
You have pictures of the prices of 3 wrappers and one real product
Your pictures show the prices of 3 wrappers and one real product.
One coin and one commodity, as far as my pictures are concerned. The price of a derivative = the price of gold for bucks/number of shares in a fund that only sells, buys and holds gold - % overhead. The result is $13. The chart is exactly the same as XAUUSD, the vertical scale is different. Try it - you will like it, you just need qualified investor status. I have had this status since 1997.