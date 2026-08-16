GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 34

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A gold mining company's stock. NEM:


 
Why the hell would this topic be moved to this section?
 
prostotrader:
Why the hell did you move this thread to this section?

These are also gold prices, although it may surprise you. 13 quid for what?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

It takes a time machine to go back in time and buy at that price. It's about the same as buying a ruble at 45.

Look at the picture and assume where the price will go.

https://charts.mql5.com/26/10/xauusd-d1-npbfx-limited.png
 
Kindergarten, second quarter. Sorry.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Look at the picture and assume where the price will go.

https://charts.mql5.com/26/10/xauusd-d1-npbfx-limited.png

You have pictures of the prices of 3 wrappers and one real product

 
Could certainly go up now, but 3 Indians are against it.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Your pictures show the prices of 3 wrappers and one real product.

One coin and one commodity, as far as my pictures are concerned. The price of a derivative = the price of gold for bucks/number of shares in a fund that only sells, buys and holds gold - % overhead. The result is $13. The chart is exactly the same as XAUUSD, the vertical scale is different. Try it - you will like it, you just need qualified investor status. I have had this status since 1997.

 
Gold and dollars are best sold now and everything else bought. Except for the ruble.
 
On the contrary. Confused. Dollar to buy, the rest as he said.
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