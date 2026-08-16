GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 76
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today on the downside - there are points from which the reversal takes place.
- from the yellow horizontal lines - reversal points upwards.
Somehow all this is not convincing...
Here the price went to the first "yellow line" - opened up!!!, and the price went to the second "yellow line"...
What to do?...
And who said that the "yellow line" was drawn at the right points?... It's all natural creativity: I wanted - I drew a line through this pretty point... Why, I really like this point ...! But it is better to be sure and draw a few more lines - so as not to offend ANYONE!!.. Now it's really beautiful!
It's not convincing...
The price went to the first yellow line - opened up!..., and the price went to the second yellow line....
What to do?...
And who said that the "yellow line" was drawn at the right points?... It's all natural creativity: I wanted - I drew a line through this pretty point... What, I really like this point ...! But it is better to be sure and draw a few more lines - so as not to offend ANYONE!!.. Now it's really beautiful!
When I put them there, it ' s because the levels are based on Indicators.
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i see it has already turned - it usually turns around from the grey line and comes back to the grey opposite one
The yellow lines are pending orders - price touches buy. I set them there because the levels are from the Indicators.
I set them there because they are the levels of the Indicators.
Imagine trading a hundred years ago: no stops and pending orders... What will you do...?
All these artificial gimmicks create the SAME profitable trading, in fact - they confuse the trader, not allowing him to make the RIGHT decision!
According to your scheme, all three orders may open upwards, and the price will slowly keep creeping downwards...
ANY action by a trader must be justified, not taken from the ceiling...
Imagine trading a hundred years ago: no stops and pending orders... What will you do...?
All these artificial gimmicks create the SAME profitable trading, in fact - they confuse the trader, not allowing him to make the RIGHT decision!
Your scheme may open all three orders upwards, and the price will slowly continue to creep downwards...
Anything can happen, forex is unpredictable and very risky. Who does not take risks does not drink champagne
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I am not forcing you, I have given my opinion out loud, it is up to everyone.
anything is possible - forex is unpredictable and very risky. He who does not take risks does not drink champagne
Is this your way of talking yourself into justifying your own mistakes...?
Is this your way of talking yourself into justifying your own mistakes...?
who doesn't have mistakes? - Mistakes teach us about life.
Who doesn't have mistakes? - mistakes teach us about life
Who doesn't have mistakes? - mistakes teach us about life
Only he who does nothing makes no mistakes!
Only he who does nothing is not wrong!
That's what I mean!
Who doesn't have mistakes? - Mistakes teach us about life.
the phrase "what does not kill us makes us stronger" does not apply to gold averaging :-)