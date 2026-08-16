GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 107

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mixail789 mixajlof #:

Jumped in sell will try a short trade, although there is no climax.


Yesterday's trade closed at a profit


 

I think gold is ripe for a fall


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

I think gold is ripe for a fall


It's finally flying.


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

I think gold is ripe for a fall


The deal opened yesterday closed on stop loss had to go up again, now I put the deal to breakeven and closed 60% of the deal.


 
Gold will going up until next years
 
Nuraeni Gold will go up until next year
That's what I thought too...
 
Nuraeni Gold will rise until next year

Yes I agree, globally it is likely to grow, but I think through correction, after correction we will buy it.

 
My thoughts on gold for tomorrow
 

As a gold option


 
If your previous (unfulfilled) predictions are not removed from the chart, it will become apparent how untenable they are.
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