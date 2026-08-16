GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 107
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Jumped in sell will try a short trade, although there is no climax.
Yesterday's trade closed at a profit
I think gold is ripe for a fall
I think gold is ripe for a fall
It's finally flying.
I think gold is ripe for a fall
The deal opened yesterday closed on stop loss had to go up again, now I put the deal to breakeven and closed 60% of the deal.
Yes I agree, globally it is likely to grow, but I think through correction, after correction we will buy it.
As a gold option