GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 15

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

I like it better: "what's worth a lot today might be worth even more tomorrow" (like Buffett)

Buffett benefits from buying the assets he bought, once at the low end

 
I suggest creating a closed group with members providing their own analysis on gold.
 
Mikhail Simakov:
I propose creating a closed group with members giving their analysis on gold.
Why close it? So as not to be embarrassed later?))
 
Mikhail Simakov:

I don't remember who said: "You need the lows to break them".

With that kind of view on trading gold, you'd better not trade it...

 
prostotrader:

With that view of gold trading, you're better off not trading gold...

My view does not end with that phrase, as far as gold is concerned at the moment, I would rather sit back in cache. I think the trend is down, check out the COT reports. But maybe some short term buying.

 

Here is a test of the EA. It buys when the price is 60 pips above the moving average (on the hourly chart, period=48) and sells when it is 60 pips below. Just sigal today, but I'm not saying anything that price will continue to fall like that just a probable analysis. In the EA the data is from the beginning of 2016



 

And here's a test of an EA based on wave analysis and again today's sell signal


 

Mikhail Simakov

What does chart analysis have to do with it?

Gold is not traded according to a chart analysis, but according to the political

and economic situations. Just recently, the Fed cut the interest rate, hence

The dollar got cheaper, which means the gold will go up.

 
I'll put it on sale) Gold will go down to 1451 in the next two days 15-16
 
prostotrader:

Mikhail Simakov

What does chart analysis have to do with it?

Gold is not traded according to a chart analysis, but according to the political

and economic situations. Just recently, the Fed cut the interest rate, hence

The dollar has become cheaper, which means that gold will go up!

The conclusions have to be made to the contrary

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