GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 15
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I like it better: "what's worth a lot today might be worth even more tomorrow" (like Buffett)
Buffett benefits from buying the assets he bought, once at the low end
I propose creating a closed group with members giving their analysis on gold.
I don't remember who said: "You need the lows to break them".
With that kind of view on trading gold, you'd better not trade it...
With that view of gold trading, you're better off not trading gold...
My view does not end with that phrase, as far as gold is concerned at the moment, I would rather sit back in cache. I think the trend is down, check out the COT reports. But maybe some short term buying.
Here is a test of the EA. It buys when the price is 60 pips above the moving average (on the hourly chart, period=48) and sells when it is 60 pips below. Just sigal today, but I'm not saying anything that price will continue to fall like that just a probable analysis. In the EA the data is from the beginning of 2016
And here's a test of an EA based on wave analysis and again today's sell signal
Mikhail Simakov
What does chart analysis have to do with it?
Gold is not traded according to a chart analysis, but according to the political
and economic situations. Just recently, the Fed cut the interest rate, hence
The dollar got cheaper, which means the gold will go up.
Mikhail Simakov
What does chart analysis have to do with it?
Gold is not traded according to a chart analysis, but according to the political
and economic situations. Just recently, the Fed cut the interest rate, hence
The dollar has become cheaper, which means that gold will go up!
The conclusions have to be made to the contrary