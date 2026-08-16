GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 26
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I take it you're in a slump today?
- Otherwise, you'd be bragging.
The limiter didn't get scrambled. That can happen. That's why gold went out today without me (
The limiter is not scrambled (. It happens.
It happens and very often - me too, it didn't get picked up today. I didn't get the yellow Horizontal one.
According to his TS )
This is understandable, but then the point is to post the results of deals here?
The point is that anyone can explain why the price went up today and not down or vice versa very easily. BUT ONLY IN HINDSIGHT. When everything has already happened.
The point is that anyone can explain why the price went up today and not down or vice versa very easily. BUT ONLY IN HINDSIGHT. When everything has already happened.
Got the STOP today.
A small trade after a breakdown of the daily level:
Happens and very often - me too, not picked up today. I didn't get the yellow Horizontal one.
Don't worry, someday you'll get one, too,
You'renot the only one who's "wise inhindsight"
Got the STOP today.
Sorry, everyone is very worried about you and your stops are upsetting everyone
Got the STOP today.
Are you trading pens?