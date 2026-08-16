GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 26

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Alexsandr San:

I take it you're in a slump today?

- Otherwise, you'd be bragging.

The limiter didn't get scrambled. That can happen. That's why gold went out today without me (



[Deleted]  
Александр:

The limiter is not scrambled (. It happens.

It happens and very often - me too, it didn't get picked up today. I didn't get the yellow Horizontal one.

XAUUSDH2

 
Александр:

According to his TS )

That's understandable, but what's the point of posting the results of the trades here?
 
lliioonnss:
This is understandable, but then the point is to post the results of deals here?

The point is that anyone can explain why the price went up today and not down or vice versa very easily. BUT ONLY IN HINDSIGHT. When everything has already happened.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

The point is that anyone can explain why the price went up today and not down or vice versa very easily. BUT ONLY IN HINDSIGHT. When everything has already happened.

You're absolutely right! I show my vision and understanding of the market within my trading strategy. The last screen with the limit order to show my vision before the price moved! In the future I will post trades with stops too!!! I have them too! I can't do without them. Right now I'm looking at gold in the buy ( a bounce from the daily level). There will be my entry point - I will go in.
P.S. I work with limiters very rarely, when there is no possibility to follow the market even via phone. I prefer market entries.
 

Got the STOP today.


 

A small trade after a breakdown of the daily level:


 
Alexsandr San:

Happens and very often - me too, not picked up today. I didn't get the yellow Horizontal one.

Don't worry, someday you'll get one, too,

You'renot the only one who's "wise inhindsight"

 
Александр:

Got the STOP today.

Sorry, everyone is very worried about you and your stops are upsetting everyone

 
Александр:

Got the STOP today.


Are you trading pens?

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