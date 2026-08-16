GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 58
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lately I've also become a fan of the gold move... and find it very predictable too... even on the short - so far I've been overdoing it a lot, but I'm getting there in time and the reversal is quite noticeable... but after a small loss... the main thing, as I realised, patience and nerves are much less with him...
Most traders go the way of "WHY"..., trying to find a pair that they supposedly "understand", i.e. one where WHY works a little more often than on other pairs...
This is not an effective way! It looks like a game of CASINOs...
If the trader has decided to WORK in the market, it is necessary to change the attitude to this process...
gold, as at all times, either get rich or die !
gold, as in all times, you either get rich or you die !
Or become Midas, that even the toilet bowl becomes gold... the main thing is to find the right gold mine... and a lot of nuggets weighing a kilo...))
Most traders go the way of "WHY"..., trying to find a pair that they supposedly "understand", i.e. one where WHY works a little more often than on other pairs...
This is not an effective way! It looks like a game of CASINOs...
If a trader has decided to WORK in the market, you need to change your attitude towards the process...
For me it's a casino with a more or less predictable outcome... because I get hooked often and unintentionally quite hard... as if the devil had moved his hand...
for me it's a casino with a more or less predictable outcome... because I get hooked often and unintentionally quite a lot... it's like the devil is moving his hand...
It's not the devil. It's a golden calf.
It's not a devil. It's a golden calf.
Yeah, well, that taurus is a pain in the ass... and even though he goes where he's sent, he's still scaring the hell out of me... hypnosis of some kind...))
at 13:00 sharp spurt down, some news, or what ?
1:00 p.m. sharp bounce, some kind of news or something?
Coronavirus vaccine announced. Successfully passed stage three trials - efficacy above 90%.
Investors brace for a surge in all markets
A coronavirus vaccine has been announced. Successfully passed the third stage of trials - efficacy above 90%.
Investors brace for a surge in all markets
It's more of a nervous tic after a tense election, a drop on Monday, nothing to do