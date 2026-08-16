GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 99
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So where's your "billion and a half" on the "mirror" real one...?
Child's play - trousers on straps!...!
I wrote that I was debugging an EA.
But you said that the demo is a mirror :) from the real one.
If you don't want to rub everybody's nose in it. You have no desire to rub everybody's nose in it, but it's more like you don't have a chance.
In this case, the problem is that you do not want to rubbish everybody's noses in it, or rather not possible.
to shut everyone up :) including me
You can fight all you want... - I am neither interested nor uncomfortable...
The example is shown for the general development of young traders, to identify a possible goal to strive for...
You may or may not aspire to...
You can fight all you want... - I don't care or care...
The example is shown for the general development of young traders, to indicate a possible goal to strive for...
You may or may not aspire to...
I see - so I've lost...
I see - so you're out...
You're naive, aren't you?
Do you really think you can show your real account in front of every "stump"...?
According to the latest events, when they decided to buy with rubles, and the ruble was pegged to the price of gold, it seems that the gold will walk in a small corridor.
Such wild rallies are unlikely to be seen, we can buy at the nearest fall and sell at the nearest rise, and the averaging help.
I'll watch, but this is most likely the most flat asset for the nearest time.
apparently the gold will walk in a small corridor.
Yes, the channel is traceable...
But to avoid getting a false signal (breaching the channel), it's better to use some FAST trend indicator in combination with the channel...
Hi!
Question - what gold forecast for the week will you give fellow gentlemen?
I urgently need a more accurate forecast.
Gold analysis:
Current market condition is trending upwards.
Perspective - continuation of upward trend.
Target is the upper boundary of the channel ( 2010 )... but you have to watch the market...
Long-term forecasts are not a good thing!
Hi!
according to your indicator there's a divergence.
I.e. sold gold. ))
Hi!
according to your indicator there's a divergence.
I.e. sold gold. ))