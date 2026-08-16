GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 73
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everyone sees it differently - if the price falls below 1840 and stays there, we can expect a drop to 1705.64
- but so far it looks like it wants to go up to 1967.52
China is actively buying gold at this time, but with the high price and the pandemic, it may not buy at best, and may sell at worst
For Monday +/-1875
I won't buy until Tuesday.
Analysis:
Current state - downward trend.
Outlook - continuation of downward trend.
Analysis:
Current state - downward trend.
Outlook- continuation of trend downwards.
I need the upside ! - Only on the 5-minute, it seems to bounce to the upside. (How can I charm it to go up?)
I need the top! - Only on the 5 minute, it seems to bounce to the top. (How to conjure that it would go up?)
The question itself is wrong!
"i need up!" - let me ask you: why do you want to go up there...? And why up the M5 and not the M20?...
Actually, the basic thesis of the trader - follow the market!
The very formulation of the question is ERROR!
"I need to go up there!" - Let me ask you this: Why do you want to go up there...? And why on M5 and not, for example, M20?
Actually, the basic thesis of the Trader - follow the market!!!
I don't know what to do with them, but I'm sure they're right... If I don't know what to do with them, I'll probably do it again.
Since Friday there are open positions in buy - so, so, that would turn up, ---> against all signals down, went up.
Working against the trend is VERY DANGEROUS!
There is an opinion: The trend always takes you away... i.e. mistakes when working against the trend are not as noticeable as mistakes against the trend...
Working against the trend is VERY DANGEROUS!
It is not without reason that there is an opinion: The trend will always take you out..., i.e. mistakes when working along the trend are not as noticeable as mistakes against the trend...
What is a trend?
The trend is the direction of price movement.
And the trend does not depend on the timeframe... If the direction is opposite on a smaller timeframe, then it's just a temporary pullback (the saw-toothed law of price movement has not been abolished), and the direction of the trend does not change...
Those who think that the trend depends on the timeframe are deeply mistaken...
The trend is the direction of price movement.