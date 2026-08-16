GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 32

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Renat Fatkhullin:

Now you can do this: with a button on the editor panel


js is slowly taking over the world

and something did not understand how to change one of the parameters of the object vertically, for some reason they both go up.

I wrote the same widget for myself))

[Deleted]  
seems to be getting ready to go down - but not all the signals are ready yet, though the main ones are
Files:
XAUUSDDaily.png  52 kb
[Deleted]  
It's not going! It won't go down. Everything seems ready for a good fall!
Files:
XAUUSDH2.png  43 kb
[Deleted]  
Another upside up at 1 minute - opening into a sell
Files:
XAUUSDM1.png  55 kb
XAUUSDM1x.png  56 kb
[Deleted]  
SanAlex:
Another rise to the top at 1 minute - I open to the sell

I think we're off (I'm probably the only one who's offended) or else you'll take offence

Files:
XAUUSDM1x1.png  57 kb
 
SanAlex:

I guess I'm the only one who's moved, or else you'll be offended.

ok! )

Only in your pictures it's hard to tell where's the entrance, where's the stop

[Deleted]  
Nikolai Karetnikov:

norm! )

Only in your pictures it's hard to see where there's an entrance, where there's a stop

The entrance - everyone decides for himself. I have an exit, according to the set profit in the Expert Advisor settings.

Files:
XAUUSDM30.png  56 kb
XAUUSDM30x.png  61 kb
[Deleted]  
Now here's a good entrance down
Files:
XAUUSDH2x.png  30 kb
 
SanAlex:
That's a good entry point down there.

Early

Will be at the 1750 level where I was buying.

[Deleted]  
Алексей Тарабанов:

Early

It'll be at the 1750 level where I was buying.

still, still a bearish trend on the daily chart.

- took a profit in the morning - someone else got in in the evening as well.

Files:
XAUUSDDaily.png  64 kb
XAUUSDH2.png  73 kb
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