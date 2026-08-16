GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 32
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Now you can do this: with a button on the editor panel
js is slowly taking over the world
and something did not understand how to change one of the parameters of the object vertically, for some reason they both go up.
I wrote the same widget for myself))
Another rise to the top at 1 minute - I open to the sell
I think we're off (I'm probably the only one who's offended) or else you'll take offence
I guess I'm the only one who's moved, or else you'll be offended.
ok! )
Only in your pictures it's hard to tell where's the entrance, where's the stop
norm! )
Only in your pictures it's hard to see where there's an entrance, where there's a stop
The entrance - everyone decides for himself. I have an exit, according to the set profit in the Expert Advisor settings.
That's a good entry point down there.
Early
Will be at the 1750 level where I was buying.
Early
It'll be at the 1750 level where I was buying.
still, still a bearish trend on the daily chart.
- took a profit in the morning - someone else got in in the evening as well.