GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 24
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Everyone Hi. What do you think?
Closed the deal in a rush
Closed the deal in a swell.
Closed for nothing - trawl for what? Most likely to touch 1735 today
Closed for nothing - trawl for what? Probably touches 1735 today.
SO HE'S AIMING HERE.
I don't work with a trawl!
SO HE'S AIMING THIS WAY.
I was wrong about the direction.
Long time ago I drew the lines - I see, it's just like a pointer
And I was out early and probably in early. But still, no harm done.