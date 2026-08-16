GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 24

New comment
 
There is a shortage of gold bullion and coins in the United States, because of the coronavirus pandemic, dealers have either sold out or temporarily shut down,the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
It is noted that investors and bankers have even turned to Canada for help.
"Dealers have sold out or closed temporarily. Credit Suisse Group AG, which has been minting its own bullion since 1856, told customers this week not even to ask. Bankers in London are renting private or trying to find military cargo planes to get their bullion to the exchanges in New York," the article said.
In a related development, requests for increased gold bullion production have hit the Royal Canadian Mint. The precious metal is being asked to be sent to New York, the publication added.
The price of gold futures in the US rose amid a shortage of the precious metal. They were up 9 per cent.
Coronavirus Sparks a Global Gold Rush
Coronavirus Sparks a Global Gold Rush
  • 2020.03.27
  • Amrith Ramkumar
  • www.wsj.com
Epic shortage spooks doomsday preppers and bankers alike; ‘Unaffordium and unobtanium’
 

Everyone Hi. What do you think?


 

Closed the deal in a rush

[Deleted]  
Александр:

Closed the deal in a swell.

Closed for nothing - trawl for what? Most likely to touch 1735 today

XAUUSDH2

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

Closed for nothing - trawl for what? Probably touches 1735 today.


SO HE'S AIMING HERE.

XAUUSDH2

 

I don't work with a trawl!

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

SO HE'S AIMING THIS WAY.


I was wrong about the direction.

XAUUSDH2

 
+
[Deleted]  

Long time ago I drew the lines - I see, it's just like a pointer

XAUUSDH2

 

And I was out early and probably in early. But still, no harm done.


1...171819202122232425262728293031...139
New comment