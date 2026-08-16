GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 103

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An analysis update ( see above... ).....
 
Serqey Nikitin #:
Analysis update ( see above... )....
I have a horsey spread for a day on f4u and alps about 200 pips on five-three signs.....
Is this how it should be?
Generally now on xauusd - how much ok is the spread?
I haven't traded it for a long time. I don't know how to approach trading on THAT spread yet.
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
I have a horsey spread for a day on f4u and alps keeps about 200 pips on five-three signs.....
Is this how it should be?
Generally now on xauusd - how much is the spread?
I haven't traded it for a long time. I don't know how to approach trading at THAT spread yet.

Spread affects short term trading....

If you can switch to a more solid strategy, the spread will not affect so dramatically....

 

Maybe someone has an adequate opinion on gold at the moment?

Why, first of all.

 

Took gold in buy yesterday .


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

Took gold in buy yesterday .

You can take gold to buy for the last 2 years

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Gold has been buyable for the last 2 years

at any uncertainty buy gold, that is always..it is only in long and "buy-hold" :-) only leverage can play a cruel joke.

gold since 2004 (20 years, decline only from 13th to 15th year) :


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Gold has been buyable for the last 2 years

I agree, I think this year we should refuse from short trades at all and take only purchases on corrections, by the new year gold may be at 3000.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

at any uncertainty buy gold, i.e. always..it is only in long and "buy-hold" :-) can only shoulder play a bad joke

gold since 2004 (20 years, decline only from 13th to 15th year) :


Correction is always possible...

The key is to understand the current state of the market and react quickly to changes...



As long as the trend is up... ( all indicators are in plus )...

 

I think you can buy a quick deal


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