GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 103
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Analysis update ( see above... )....
Spread affects short term trading....
If you can switch to a more solid strategy, the spread will not affect so dramatically....
Maybe someone has an adequate opinion on gold at the moment?
Why, first of all.
Took gold in buy yesterday .
Took gold in buy yesterday .
You can take gold to buy for the last 2 years
Gold has been buyable for the last 2 years
at any uncertainty buy gold, that is always..it is only in long and "buy-hold" :-) only leverage can play a cruel joke.
gold since 2004 (20 years, decline only from 13th to 15th year) :
Gold has been buyable for the last 2 years
I agree, I think this year we should refuse from short trades at all and take only purchases on corrections, by the new year gold may be at 3000.
at any uncertainty buy gold, i.e. always..it is only in long and "buy-hold" :-) can only shoulder play a bad joke
gold since 2004 (20 years, decline only from 13th to 15th year) :
Correction is always possible...
The key is to understand the current state of the market and react quickly to changes...
As long as the trend is up... ( all indicators are in plus )...
I think you can buy a quick deal