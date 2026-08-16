GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 63
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Alexey, the trend is upward, so a bounce is a fall ;).
Analysis :
The current state is a flat ( indicators pointing in different directions ) ... or a horizontal channel ... whichever is more convenient ...
When the flat, other strategies are used than the trend, faster...
If the trader's priority is RELIABILITY of trade, the flat areas are better to skip...
Analysis :
The current state is a flat ( indicators pointing in different directions ) ... Well, or a horizontal channel - whichever is more convenient ...
When the flat, other strategies are used than the trend, faster...
If the trader's priority is RELIABILITY of trade, the flat areas are better to skip...
Preliminary analysis of future entry:
Preliminary analysis of future entry:
Too much pulling it down, might not come back up
Too much pulling it down, might not come back up
They will, let's short it ))))
They will, we will short ))))
There's a joke in every joke.
Don't touch gold until you understand how its price is formed.
There is a word for it: Triarius. With the Romans it was the third row; formed of old, proven fighters. At the front came the youngsters.
In the 1990s, a friend of mine built a business this way: 2 layers highly profitable (the first was a pyramid scheme); the third layer was a recording studio, Triarium, in Lianozovo. It was almost unprofitable, although it had all the rights to Grebenshchikov's phonograms. Exclusive.
Gold is the Triarium. First the indices will collapse (soon) and the dollar will soar. After that go into gold.
Don't touch gold until you understand how its price is formed.
There is a word for it: Triarius. With the Romans it was the third row; formed of old, proven fighters. At the front came the young men.
In the 1990s, a friend of mine built a business this way: 2 layers highly profitable (the first was a pyramid scheme); the third layer was a recording studio, Triarium, in Lianozovo. It was almost unprofitable, although it had all the rights to Grebenshchikov's phonograms. Exclusive.
Gold is the Triarium. First the indices will collapse (soon) and the dollar will soar. After that go into gold.
Your theoretical strategy is sometimes right)
Your theoretical strategy is sometimes right)
It happens...