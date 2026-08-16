GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 63

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Vladimir Baskakov:
Alexey, the trend is upward, so a bounce is a fall ;).

Analysis :

The current state is a flat ( indicators pointing in different directions ) ... or a horizontal channel ... whichever is more convenient ...

When the flat, other strategies are used than the trend, faster...


If the trader's priority is RELIABILITY of trade, the flat areas are better to skip...

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Serqey Nikitin:

Analysis :

The current state is a flat ( indicators pointing in different directions ) ... Well, or a horizontal channel - whichever is more convenient ...

When the flat, other strategies are used than the trend, faster...


If the trader's priority is RELIABILITY of trade, the flat areas are better to skip...

Skip it, who's forcing you to
 

Preliminary analysis of future entry:



 
Александр:

Preliminary analysis of future entry:

Too much pulling it down, might not come back up

 
VVT:

Too much pulling it down, might not come back up

They will, let's short it ))))

 
Александр:

They will, we will short ))))

There's a joke in every joke.

 
Well, we sold some, now we can buy some
 

Don't touch gold until you understand how its price is formed.

There is a word for it: Triarius. With the Romans it was the third row; formed of old, proven fighters. At the front came the youngsters.

In the 1990s, a friend of mine built a business this way: 2 layers highly profitable (the first was a pyramid scheme); the third layer was a recording studio, Triarium, in Lianozovo. It was almost unprofitable, although it had all the rights to Grebenshchikov's phonograms. Exclusive.

Gold is the Triarium. First the indices will collapse (soon) and the dollar will soar. After that go into gold.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Don't touch gold until you understand how its price is formed.

There is a word for it: Triarius. With the Romans it was the third row; formed of old, proven fighters. At the front came the young men.

In the 1990s, a friend of mine built a business this way: 2 layers highly profitable (the first was a pyramid scheme); the third layer was a recording studio, Triarium, in Lianozovo. It was almost unprofitable, although it had all the rights to Grebenshchikov's phonograms. Exclusive.

Gold is the Triarium. First the indices will collapse (soon) and the dollar will soar. After that go into gold.

Your theoretical strategy is sometimes right)

 
VVT:

Your theoretical strategy is sometimes right)

It happens...

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