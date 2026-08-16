GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 33

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Daughter also took 1.5-2% On gold. The world is falling apart.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Daughter also took 1.5-2% On gold. The world is collapsing.

That's when something collapses, and even more so when the whole world collapses, then the worst decision is to sell gold and buy paper.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

That's when something collapses, and even more so when the whole world collapses, then the worst decision is to sell gold and buy paper.

Sorry, but gold won't go below 1750 tomorrow. That's my point.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Sorry, but gold won't go below 1750 tomorrow. That's my point.

Why should it fall at all?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Why should it fall at all?

Because it's time.

[Deleted]  
Yeah! It's a mess. - but there's hope that it's still going to get better. The 1957.96 level has not been broken through, so it's supposed to go down from there.
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[Deleted]  

more chance of the top today

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still, still points to the top

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now 18.05 to 20.00 may change direction downwards

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Александр:

Current transaction


Overseeing + Filling.


 
Buy at 1750-1800 quid an ounce and don't worry about a thing.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
Buy at 1750-1800 quid an ounce and don't worry about a thing.

It takes a time machine to go back in time and buy at that price. It's about the same as buying a ruble at 45

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