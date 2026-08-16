GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 67
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will it make it to 1823.06 today or not?
At this rate, it will make it!!!
Well, here's STOP!
You shouldn't have bought it... There is a Fibo level at the price of 1877 somewhere, bounced from it for 2 days, now to the bottom of the channel 1827 somewhere and then I don't know. probably a bounce. Who knows what this movement is connected with?
Looks like a news factor. The dollar has strengthened
A very newsworthy one that has nothing to do with technology
A very newsworthy one that has nothing to do with technology
Technically predicted from early this morning
Go to "Laws".
Nothing new there, all the patterns have already been found)
There's nothing new there, all the patterns have already been found)
All righty then.
At this rate, it will make it !!!
Will it reach 1750.97 or not???