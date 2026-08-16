GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 67

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SanAlex:
will it make it to 1823.06 today or not?

At this rate, it will make it!!!

 
Александр:

Well, here's STOP!



I shouldn't have bought it... There is a Fibo level at the price of 1877 somewhere, from it bounced for 2 days, now to the bottom bar of the channel 1827 somewhere and further I do not know. probably a bounce. Who knows what is connected with such movement?
 
Djbl:
You shouldn't have bought it... There is a Fibo level at the price of 1877 somewhere, bounced from it for 2 days, now to the bottom of the channel 1827 somewhere and then I don't know. probably a bounce. Who knows what this movement is connected with?
It seems to be a news factor. The dollar has strengthened.
 
Александр:
Looks like a news factor. The dollar has strengthened

A very newsworthy one that has nothing to do with technology

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

A very newsworthy one that has nothing to do with technology

Technically predicted from early this morning

1

 
Go to "Laws".
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
Go to "Laws".

Nothing new there, all the patterns have already been found)

 
VVT:

There's nothing new there, all the patterns have already been found)

All righty then.

[Deleted]  
Александр:

At this rate, it will make it !!!

Will it reach 1750.97 or not???

Files:
XAUUSDDaily_1750.97.png  66 kb
 
New news on the vaccine, Pfizer had 90% success, now 95%.
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