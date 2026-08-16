GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 75
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All who trade on indicators lose, for they show what was
Blessed is he who believes, he is warm in the world
All those who trade on indicators lose, because they show what was
You are RIGHT as always!
Quotes also show "what they were"... However, this does not prevent individual traders from trading at a profit...
The main thing is to have more than one brain in the head, which connects the ears...
more chances towards the target 1937.17
Intraday analysis...
Which timeframe should you choose for taking profit and opening a position in a continuing trend...?
This is a question every trader decides WITHIN!...
Possible variant of this choice:
The current state of the market is a continuation of the downward trend.
kind of wants 1833.03 here today
Gold only buy in the long and medium term. I think this option is at least supported by fundamentals.
It is possible to trade with such a strategy...
But it is better to do the analysis by yourself and be responsible for possible losses...
Current analysis: Down trend (all indicators are down)...
It is possible to trade with this strategy as well...
at the moment, there is a better chance of the upside until it drops below Pivot - just the upside,
at the moment, there's a better chance of the top, until it drops below Pivot - just the top,
Ridiculous...
Risking YOUR MONEY and reasoning "MORE CHANCE"... Maybe just flip a coin...?
today on the downside - there are points from which the reversal takes place.
- from the yellow horizontal lines - reversal points upwards.