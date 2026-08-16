GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 14

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Igor Makanu:

it's a formula from wikipedia, the dollar index is recalculated every year, you have to google "markit_iboxxfx_index", at ihsmarkit.com - they do global currency utilisation analysis, here for 2019

FXUSD EUR 41.55%

FXUSD CAD 28.73%

FXUSD JPY 15.76%

FXUSD GBP 8.69%

FXUSD CHF 5.27%

i.e. DXY calculation = 50.14348112 × EUR/USD^(-0.4155) × USD/CAD^(0.2873) × USD/JPY^(0.1576) × GBP/USD^(-0.0869) × USD/CHF^(0.0527)

I haven't found any information about the first multiplier, I have attached the data by years. Using these tables it is possible to form an index for any currency, but, imho, this is all fundamental data and they are not suitable for trading

at the moment, if you calculate the index using your weights, the Bx Index should equal 1.170303

in reality, DXY = 98.24

and on "old" rates the calculation is 0.9824

 
Vladimir Kononenko:

currently, if you calculate the index using your weights, the quid index should be = 1.170303

in reality, DXY = 98.24

and according to the "old" odds the calculation is 0.9824.

Unfortunately I did not invent the dollar index, in theory it shows the dollar turnover for the previous year, and the terminal or aforementioned sites count the dollar index from the Wiki article I am aware of it

So you need to decide if you need to rely on real data - I've laid out the reference materials, or if you need to repeat a formula

But the dollar index is a global trend, it does not show the current situation, I'm looking for TS intraday, it is not needed for intraday, imho

 
Comments not relevant to this topic have been moved to "FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences 2019".
 
Time to buy?
 
Mikhail Simakov:
Time to buy?
OK, Sold!
 
Sergey Chalyshev:
OK, Sold!

and now it's time? )

 
Mikhail Simakov:

and now it's time? )


Bought at 1495, expecting 1525

 
prostotrader:


Bought at 1495, expecting 1525

Can't remember who said: "you need the lows to break them".

 
Mikhail Simakov:

I don't remember who said: "you need minima to get through them"

And the highs?)
 
Mikhail Simakov:

I can't remember who said: "the lows are there to break through".

I like it better: "what's worth a lot today might be worth even more tomorrow" (I think it was Buffett)

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