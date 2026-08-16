GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 71

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Uladzimir Izerski:
Gold goes up when the printing press is switched on. If the covid stifles all winter, countries will have to print paper. That alone will cause the metal to rise.

Is it switched off now?


 

Closed the gold trade today. Had a small Stop on the last one. Ended up on the upside anyway )


 
Александр:

Closed the gold trade today. Had a small Stop on the last one. Ended up on the upside )

and straight down, drawing the zigzag )

 

...

The rise started from a pullback level of 50% from the top of wave-[III] Primary and reached the median of the Andrews pitchfork of this wave level.
But whether wave-[IV] Primary is formed or not is in question.
The formation of a complex irregular correction is also quite possible. However, we will not consider this topic for the time being.

Then, after the top of wave-[iii] Minute was formed, a double zigzag followed as a complex deep correction.
And the same question - has the formation of wave-[iv] Minute ended?

Let's take the variant that formation of wave-[iv] Minute has been completed.

The current values of the resistance zones on the reversal:
The result of testing the median of Andrews' Pitchfork of the Minuette wave level and a possible price exit beyond the red zone of Andrews' Pitchfork of theMinute wave level will confirm or refute the assumption made.


 

Dilemma in the clear:

At the higher Minute wave level the way is open, but at the lower Minuette and SubMinuette wave levels a block of resistance zones:

  • consolidation;
  • pullback;
  • reversal; reversal; reversal.

    [Deleted]  
    Igor Bebeshin:

    Dilemma in the clear:

    At the higher Minute wave level the way is open, but at the lower Minuette and SubMinuette wave levels a block of resistance zones:

    • consolidation;
    • pullback;
    • reversal; reversal; reversal.

      Buy, Leha, buy, we've all got it;)
       
      Vladimir Baskakov:
      Buy, Leha, buy, it's already understood;)

      Provocation is not appropriate, sell to the point!

      [Deleted]  
      Igor Bebeshin:

      Provocation is not appropriate, sell to the point!

      Try it, you'll only sew up your charts
       
      Vladimir Baskakov:
      Try it, you'll get it in your charts.

      Why are you being so categorical?

      I'm 16 years old and I don't have any complaints about the system!

      And there are traders who use this system besides me, not even dozens of them, but ....

      [Deleted]  
      Igor Bebeshin:

      Why are you being so categorical?

      I'm 16 years old and I don't complain about the system!

      And there are traders who use this system besides me, not even dozens of them, but ....

      А 0. Attach all known indicators to the chart does not mean to trade on the system, it is a mess
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