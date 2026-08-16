GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 22

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Mikhail Simakov:

If gold is undervalued, then what about platinum? It has always been valued above gold and now it's three times cheaper.

It's not about price, it's about application.

 
Alexsandr San:

what is bad luck. and how to deal with it.....

- I've been forgotten.

so buy one ) maybe you'll get lucky ))

 
Александр:

Good morning. I am working on my strategy. I'll describe it in more detail in the evening. Gotta run. Have a good day.

This is part of the strategy I'm using on H1:


 
Александр:

This is part of the strategy I use on H1:


If price pushes back from the daily level and forms an entry point on the H1, I will consider options to go short. If the price breaks through and fixes above the daily level, I will consider buying in:

Something like this )

 
Александр:

If price rebounds from the daily level and forms an entry point on the H1, I will consider going short. If the price breaks through and fixes above the daily level, I will consider buy entry options:

Something like this)

Have you tested your strategy on long term history?

I assume that after a correction the price will start falling again
 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/163424/page20#comment_15480377 ready =)
GOLD
GOLD
  • 2020.03.17
  • www.mql5.com
Привет! Стоит ли покупать золото по 1130...
[Deleted]  

R2 - Taken - now need to think

---------------------- is just around the corner, rebound

XAUUSDH2

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

R2 - Taken - now need to think

---------------------- is just around the corner, a bounce


not given - broker won't give

don't give

 
Alexsandr San:

R2 - Taken - now need to think

---------------------- is just around the corner, a bounce


We just need to sit tight, we need a sideways bounce for 2-5 days with a range of 30-40 pips...

 
Alexsandr San:

they don't - the broker doesn't give

that's why they don't give =)
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