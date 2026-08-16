GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 22
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If gold is undervalued, then what about platinum? It has always been valued above gold and now it's three times cheaper.
It's not about price, it's about application.
what is bad luck. and how to deal with it.....
- I've been forgotten.
so buy one ) maybe you'll get lucky ))
Good morning. I am working on my strategy. I'll describe it in more detail in the evening. Gotta run. Have a good day.
This is part of the strategy I'm using on H1:
This is part of the strategy I use on H1:
If price pushes back from the daily level and forms an entry point on the H1, I will consider options to go short. If the price breaks through and fixes above the daily level, I will consider buying in:
Something like this )
If price rebounds from the daily level and forms an entry point on the H1, I will consider going short. If the price breaks through and fixes above the daily level, I will consider buy entry options:
Something like this)
Have you tested your strategy on long term history?I assume that after a correction the price will start falling again
R2 - Taken - now need to think
---------------------- is just around the corner, rebound
R2 - Taken - now need to think
---------------------- is just around the corner, a bounce
not given - broker won't give
R2 - Taken - now need to think
---------------------- is just around the corner, a bounce
We just need to sit tight, we need a sideways bounce for 2-5 days with a range of 30-40 pips...
they don't - the broker doesn't give