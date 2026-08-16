GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 79

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[Deleted]  
SanAlex: 2021.03.22 07:33      RU

Looks like gold has worked its way down and is now aiming for 1928.59

XAUUSDDaily_1928.59__1

Not much time has passed and the target (1917.95) is getting closer

XAUUSDDaily

 

XAUUSD_Daily.

There is a corrective wave upwards. But the trend is downward. The red line is the upper limit of the downward channel of the upper level.

XAUUSD_Daily_05

 

Weekly bars

[Deleted]  

by the end of the summer - feel the price of 2095.61

XAUUSDDaily 2095.61

 



On the gold Diamond! It'll take off!

 
SanAlex:

before the end of the summer - feel the price of 2095.61


buy?

 

The situation

The situation

 
Mikhail Simakov:

buy?

With a possible reversal of the dollar, mmm

[Deleted]  
Mikhail Simakov:

buy?

Buy - as close as possible to 1841.08 and from there to target 2095.61

XAUUSDWeekly 1841.08

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at the moment - aiming for 1903.00

XAUUSDH1 1903.00

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as it rushed in - decided to go straight to 1903.00 today.

XAUUSDH2xxx


 

Analysis on H3 :

The trend, of course, is up...

But right now - pullback.

Optimal solution - out of the market for now... Wait for ALL indicators to turn in one direction, including on the 1-hour chart...

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