GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 79
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Looks like gold has worked its way down and is now aiming for 1928.59
Not much time has passed and the target (1917.95) is getting closer
XAUUSD_Daily.
There is a corrective wave upwards. But the trend is downward. The red line is the upper limit of the downward channel of the upper level.
Weekly bars
by the end of the summer - feel the price of 2095.61
On the gold Diamond! It'll take off!
before the end of the summer - feel the price of 2095.61
buy?
The situation
buy?
With a possible reversal of the dollar, mmm
buy?
Buy - as close as possible to 1841.08 and from there to target 2095.61
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at the moment - aiming for 1903.00
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as it rushed in - decided to go straight to 1903.00 today.
Analysis on H3 :
The trend, of course, is up...
But right now - pullback.
Optimal solution - out of the market for now... Wait for ALL indicators to turn in one direction, including on the 1-hour chart...