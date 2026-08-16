GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 85

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mixail789 mixajlof #:

Quarterly gold supply and demand statistics .


you again?

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:

What's the point of subscribing to you, except out of pity?

[Deleted]  
Andrei Trukhanovich #:

What's the point of subscribing to you, except out of pity?

So you haven't got it yet, all right, work on it.
 

Countries that have increased and decreased their gold reserves in Q3 2021


 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

You again?

Yes, me again.

 

My thoughts on gold


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

My thoughts on gold


Analysis:


The current situation is trending downwards ( all indicators are down )....

It is too early to talk about a reversal..., not a single indicator has gone to the upside...

 

A small gold deal


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

My thoughts on gold


Analysis 2022.01.07 20:01


 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Analysis:


The current situation is trending downwards ( all indicators are down )....

It is too early to talk about a reversal..., none of the indicators have gone to the upside...

The current situation is trending upwards ( all indicators are positive ) ...

Triple confirmation of the signal gives confidence in the correctness of Trader's actions ...

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