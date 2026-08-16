GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 85
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Quarterly gold supply and demand statistics .
you again?
What's the point of subscribing to you, except out of pity?
What's the point of subscribing to you, except out of pity?
Countries that have increased and decreased their gold reserves in Q3 2021
You again?
Yes, me again.
My thoughts on gold
My thoughts on gold
Analysis:
The current situation is trending downwards ( all indicators are down )....
It is too early to talk about a reversal..., not a single indicator has gone to the upside...
A small gold deal
My thoughts on gold
Analysis 2022.01.07 20:01
Analysis:
The current situation is trending downwards ( all indicators are down )....
It is too early to talk about a reversal..., none of the indicators have gone to the upside...
The current situation is trending upwards ( all indicators are positive ) ...
Triple confirmation of the signal gives confidence in the correctness of Trader's actions ...