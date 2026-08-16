GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 51
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Are you sure you're Helen, or Helen (Stag)?
Yeah. Any interesting questions?
Yeah. Any interesting questions?
The nearest support level is 1800, the strongest is 1720. We'll look there.
How could you not see the 1863 level?
Time to do averaging on gold at a better price
Well the grown ups are buying it
Time to do averaging on gold at a better price
Well the grown ups are buying it
How could you not see the 1863 level?
I don't see the 1863 level. I see a channel boundary between the very weak levels of 1885 and 1855. The price is now breaking through this channel downwards, a pattern has already formed, not even three Indians (standing, sitting, lying), but four. The fourth one, apparently, has climbed into the trench.
But one has to understand that technical analysis only helps to follow the market, the market is directed by the big guys, whose actions are monitored by the fundamental analysis.
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/id/5cec08c19676d700b3068c82/milliardery-ssha-slivaiut-akcii-i-gotoviatsia-k-krahu-suscestvuiuscei-sistemy-5f69e5773557c51afd867e38
I don't see the 1863 level. I see a channel boundary between the very weak levels of 1885 and 1855. The price is now breaking through this channel downwards, a pattern has already been formed, not even "three Indians" (standing, sitting, lying), but four already. The fourth one, apparently, has climbed into the trench.
But one has to understand that technical analysis only helps to follow the market, the market is directed by the big guys, whose actions are monitored by the fundamental analysis.
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/id/5cec08c19676d700b3068c82/milliardery-ssha-slivaiut-akcii-i-gotoviatsia-k-krahu-suscestvuiuscei-sistemy-5f69e5773557c51afd867e38
Fundamental analysis is good for newspaper trading - Euro, dollar, Aussie and others.
Gold trading, on the other hand, is much more complicated.
If you have gold as an asset, you can sleep well, but if you have oil as an asset, you wake up in a cold sweat in the morning, reading the news whether there is another Nikola Tesla. The technology leads to the fact that the average daily consumption of oil will be ~100 litres a day, and the price of oil will be 10 dollars per sea bunker.
Gold is limited in volume, it doesn't spoil, it can always be exchanged for something, left as an inheritance, buried in the forest and dug up in 50 years. It is not for nothing that all countries keep it as a reserve of money and are constantly replenishing it.
You cannot tell from the indices that the big guys are dumping stocks. Gold is an alternative, but it is not a panacea and the price cannot grow indefinitely, you cannot eat it or make a vaccine out of it, for example...
Shares, they are businesses - today they are there, tomorrow they are bankrupt, and a month later they have forgotten they exist.
Falling to 1670 is guaranteed. On the regular macd
"Guaranteed" is a funny word for trade.
This has already been discussed though.
The problem is different - the MACD follows the price and does not show where and when it may be in the future - the indicator is lagging, not leading = traffic light behind the crossroads (I've already written about that too).
DML&EWA Technique is built on leading indicators: look at from which dates Andrews Forks of different wave levels are built, and how x charting tools work out subsequently: