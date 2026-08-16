GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 96

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Serqey Nikitin #:

About the working TC...

I didn't want to publish anything so as not to be seen as making excuses...

But the results are noteworthy...


Demo .... oooh... :(((

some disappointment even

no offence :-)

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Demo .... oooh... :(((

some disappointment even

no offence :-)

Yuri, you shouldn't do that. Sensei will come and call you a retard, that's the only answer you can expect.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Yuri, you shouldn't do that. Sensei will come and call you a half-wit, that's the only answer you can expect from him.

Well, in this situation, being a moron would be an honorable one.)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

At least we had a laugh :-)

That's why Yuri asked)

 

Gold analysis:



Current market condition is trending upwards.

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Gold analysis:



Current market condition - up trend.

it may be interesting to look at the state of all the TF trend then add up to calculate the global trend and not the trend on a single TF

p.s.


W1 D1 H12 H4 H3 netting H8 H6 up - i.e. up trend

EXAMPLE (by this strategy for gold):

W1 - flat

D1 - flat

H12 - flat

H8 - up trend

H6 - up trend

H4 - flat

H3 - flat

H2 - flat

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

it might be interesting to look at the state of all the TFs and then add up to calculate the global trend and not the trend of a single TF

This is how the EA works... It opens a position ONLY when ALL indicators from a certain list of charts coincide in their direction...
[Deleted]  
XAUUSDH2 Target 1968.71.

XAUUSDH2 1968.71

 
Serqey Nikitin #:
Advisor works like this ... opens position ONLY when the direction of ALL indicators from a certain list of charts coincides ...

Position closing can be set up on a smaller chart than the general trend...

For example: on ind.3 on H8 chart - when indicator crosses through zero... ( or something else...))



 

GOLD futures 6.22 looks to bounce back in the morning,

I don't see any levels.) Maybe closer to the 1950 area.

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