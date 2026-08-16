GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 96
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About the working TC...
I didn't want to publish anything so as not to be seen as making excuses...
But the results are noteworthy...
Demo .... oooh... :(((
some disappointment even
no offence :-)
Demo .... oooh... :(((
some disappointment even
no offence :-)
Yuri, you shouldn't do that. Sensei will come and call you a retard, that's the only answer you can expect.
Yuri, you shouldn't do that. Sensei will come and call you a half-wit, that's the only answer you can expect from him.
Well, in this situation, being a moron would be an honorable one.)
At least we had a laugh :-)
That's why Yuri asked)
Gold analysis:
Current market condition is trending upwards.
Gold analysis:
Current market condition - up trend.
it may be interesting to look at the state of all the TF trend then add up to calculate the global trend and not the trend on a single TF
p.s.
W1 D1 H12 H4 H3 netting H8 H6 up - i.e. up trend
EXAMPLE (by this strategy for gold):
W1 - flat
D1 - flat
H12 - flat
H8 - up trend
H6 - up trend
H4 - flat
H3 - flat
H2 - flat
it might be interesting to look at the state of all the TFs and then add up to calculate the global trend and not the trend of a single TF
Advisor works like this ... opens position ONLY when the direction of ALL indicators from a certain list of charts coincides ...
Position closing can be set up on a smaller chart than the general trend...
For example: on ind.3 on H8 chart - when indicator crosses through zero... ( or something else...))
GOLD futures 6.22 looks to bounce back in the morning,
I don't see any levels.) Maybe closer to the 1950 area.