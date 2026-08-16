GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 109

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Watch out for gold! There may be a powerful gap on Monday.

Gold broke through an important resistance level formed by the trendline on the most important points during the bullish trend that started.



Therefore, gold could potentially fly to 2700. Be prepared for unforeseen consequences.


But overall, gold has shown a good trend in the last 2 days. Quite technical, without any brain-dead moves.
Here is a look at my trades on this asset.


Not everything went smoothly, of course, and I did not come out at the peak. But at least I compensated my losses for this week.

 

A little analysis:



All indicators are in plus - so the trend is up...

And it is very dangerous to open downwards....

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

A little analysis:



All indicators are in the plus side - so the trend is up....

And it's very dangerous to open down....

Why three identical indicators?

Look at the amplitude. Each repeats each other.

Two of the three are uninformative.

 
Ivan Butko #:

Why three identical indicators?

Look at the amplitude. Each one repeats the other.

Two of the three are uninformative

You're wrong!

Just the duplication of data will show whether the market is flat or trending....

The subtlety is that indicators on different maths give different data in case of flat....

Well, in a trend they will give the same indicators ( + or - )... as they should.

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

You're wrong!

Just the duplication of data will show whether the market is flat or trending....

The subtlety is that indicators on different maths give different data in case of flat....

Well, in a trend they will give the same indicators ( + or - ) as they should....

Different in flat, but the same in a trend... I don't remember that. Usually they are either homogeneous or completely heterogeneous, like ADX, ATR and any oscillator.

Then there is something in it. Ok
 
Serqey Nikitin #:

A little analysis:



All indicators are in the plus side - so the trend is up....

And it's very dangerous to open down...

Optimisation is a trap, because it gives wishful thinking for reality, a downtrend is by extrema of successively falling ones, even marked this trend with a channel.

Downward Tread on Gold

 
Ivan Butko #:
Different in flat, but the same in trend.... I don't remember that. Usually either homogeneous or completely heterogeneous like ADX, ATR and any oscillator.

Then there is something in it. Okay.

Who are you talking to?

He just takes his indices and optimises them by eye, whatever he wants them to be.

He can even set such parameters that they will show against the obvious, like on Gold, it is in a pullback against the short trend, and it is already trending up.

Scary man.

Not a gram of objectivity, everything is subjective.

 
Sergey Lazarenko #:

Optimisation is a trap because it gives wishful thinking, A downtrend is by extrema consistently falling, I even marked this trend with a channel.


"Trap" is to DRAW straight lines on your lap and believe what you've DONE in cave painting....

 

Jumped in on the buy on gold


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

Jumped on the gold


What's the point? "Jump in tomorrow...and the spread is a bit higher today.

https://www.officeholidays.com/countries/usa/2024

Today almost everything could be traded to the opening prices. Everything is like @no in an ice-hole - but night scalpers came out for daytime hunting.

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