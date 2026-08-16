GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 64
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Don't touch gold until you understand how its price is formed.
There is a word for it: Triarius. With the Romans it was the third row; formed of old, proven fighters. At the front came the youngsters.
In the 1990s, a friend of mine built a business this way: 2 layers highly profitable (the first was a pyramid scheme); the third layer was a recording studio, Triarium, in Lianozovo. It was almost unprofitable, although it had all the rights to Grebenshchikov's phonograms. Exclusive.
Gold is the Triarium. First the indices will collapse (soon) and the dollar will soar. After that go into gold.
Extravagant example, with a profitable pyramid and an exclusive on BG)))) Highly moral dude looming.
Preliminary analysis of future entry:
So there you go ))) Closed early - options expiry )
Something like that )))) Closed early - options expiry )
Updated the analysis. Waiting for correction to this zone. I will be picking up in BAI:
Updated the analysis. Waiting for correction to this zone. I will be picking up in the BAY:
That's the way it's not being traded at the moment.
Updated the analysis. Waiting for correction to this zone. I will be picking up in BAI:
You showed your analysis...
What is the purpose...?
- just to acquaint your colleagues with your work...?
- Or are you waiting for an evaluation of this analysis...?
Extravagant example, with a lucrative pyramid scheme and an exclusive on BG)))) That's a high moral dude you're looking at.
I'm not talking about morality or BG. I am speaking about dynamics of crisis, which is not far off.
By the way, is it immoral to know about crisis dynamics and use this knowledge as a competitive advantage?
In November 1997, I got a wake-up call at about 6 a.m. They told me the news, which made me immediately sell my second-tier shares.
I sold at 11 o'clock to Alfa Capital. By the end of the day the second echelon was worth below the plinth.
Am I amoral?
I'm not talking about morality or BG. I am talking about the dynamics of the crisis, which is just around the corner.
By the way, is it immoral to know about the dynamics of the crisis and use this knowledge as a competitive advantage?
In November 1997, I got a wake-up call at about 6 a.m. They told me the news and urged me to sell my second-tier shares immediately.
I sold at 11 o'clock to Alfa Capital. By the end of the day the second echelon was below the plinth.
Am I amoral?
Who called, daughter?
Why are you so resentful of the world? My ex-son-in-law is not a bad psychiatrist, I can help you with that.
Felix Lubaszewski, then 23 years old, called. Google it.
You have shown your analysis...
What is the purpose...?
- simply to acquaint your colleagues with your work...?
- or are you waiting for an appraisal of this analysis...?