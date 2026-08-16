GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 27
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are you selling pens?
Yes
It's normal to make losing trades, and the overall result of the trade should be positive. But in order to make trades, there must be an ironclad reason. For example, statistics scrolled over the previous 3 years. Even if someone said some analytics, it also needs to be checked on the history, to make sure it is correct.
is it going up again - 2000 gentlemen?
Well, gold should not fall, it is the very first asset in all calculations over the millennia, be it fires or floods - gold will survive and withstand everything.
Also, do not forget that it is not paper, which can be printed in any quantity in any crisis and devalue it.
Well, gold should not fall, it is the very first asset in all calculations over the millennia, be it fires or floods - gold will survive and withstand everything.
Also, do not forget that it is not paper, which can be printed in any quantity in any crisis and devalue it.
rising again - 2000 gentlemen?
not anymore, there are no historical levels, so from intraday reversals
Not anymore, there are no historical levels, so there were intraday reversals.
There was no historical level of $1000 either, then it appeared and now it is in the history.
We wait for $2000 and in 3 years we remember such a low gold price.