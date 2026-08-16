GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 30
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more chance of an upside to 1987.42
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at 30 min. left to break through the point, then there is a chance to go up
it is interesting here - either up if it penetrates the point or down looks good too
it's interesting here - either up if it breaks through or down if it looks good
Once it's broken, it's on the move - you can't stop it
not a correction at 21, but the release of the Fed meeting results to which gold is reacting.
According to the results there is no reason for gold to fall, there is only reason for it to rise
Gold continues to rally!
Gold shorts on everything!
Will you take me for a ride on your boat?
Short's gonna be nonstop. XAU\USD 1755.71
Will you take me for a ride on your boat?
I think we're going short, nonstop. XAU\USD 1755.71.
Suspicious - didn't want to go straight to that price.
and now it's going back up again and it wants to go back down to XAU/USD 1990.80
and now again, wants to go back up XAU/USD 1990.80
It should go to 1990.80 and it looks like it's going to do that.
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