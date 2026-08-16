GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 30

New comment
[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

more chance of an upside to 1987.42

-----------

at 30 min. left to break through the point, then there is a chance to go up

it is interesting here - either up if it penetrates the point or down looks good too

Files:
XAUUSDM30x.png  59 kb
XAUUSDM3011.png  62 kb
[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

it's interesting here - either up if it breaks through or down if it looks good

Once it's broken, it's on the move - you can't stop it

Files:
XAUUSDM30kl.png  60 kb
 
Nikolai Karetnikov:

not a correction at 21, but the release of the Fed meeting results to which gold is reacting.

According to the results there is no reason for gold to fall, there is only reason for it to rise

There are reasons for gold to fall
 
Easy )
 

Gold continues to rally!


 
Gold to short on everything!
[Deleted]  
webgopnik:
Gold shorts on everything!

Will you take me for a ride on your boat?

Short's gonna be nonstop. XAU\USD 1755.71

Files:
XAUUSDDaily.png  44 kb
[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

Will you take me for a ride on your boat?

I think we're going short, nonstop. XAU\USD 1755.71.

Suspicious - didn't want to go straight to that price.

and now it's going back up again and it wants to go back down to XAU/USD 1990.80

Files:
XAUUSDDaily.png  59 kb
XAUUSDM30.png  44 kb
[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

and now again, wants to go back up XAU/USD 1990.80

It should go to 1990.80 and it looks like it's going to do that.

Files:
XAUUSDH2.png  54 kb
 

Current transaction


1...232425262728293031323334353637...139
New comment