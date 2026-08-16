GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 114
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I don't mean to sound smug, but it's a perennial question. If everyone could easily tell the difference between a pullback and a reversal, well. markets wouldn't move at all.
Work on defining it
You're right! That's what professionalism of a Trader is all about....
I.e. an experienced Trader can ALWAYS identify the beginning of a pullback..., not a price jerk against the trend, but the beginning of a long pullback....
I.e. an experienced Trader can ALWAYS identify the beginning of a pullback..., not the price jerking against the trend, but exactly the beginning of a long pullback....
I don't think that's true. But an experienced trader will lose less on wrong assumptions than he will make on correct ones.
Is that a higher opinion...?
I won't even argue that gold is the smoothest trend of all the others, and therefore the most predictable....
The fact that there are pullbacks is the prose of life: pullbacks were, are and will ALWAYS be....
And a pro trader can identify all these pullbacks....
If you can't do it, then everything is in your hands! Try!
I don't think that's true. But an experienced trader will lose less on wrong assumptions than he will earn on correct ones.
When we examine the weekly gold chart, we see that gold was relatively sideways from about 2014 to 2019. This would make pullback trading risky.
On the other hand, gold has been exceptionally directional (up) since late 2023. IMHO, there is no better time to be trading pullbacks and sitting out reversals.
If we look at a weekly chart of gold, we see that it was in a relative sideways pattern from about 2014 to 2019. This makes trading on pullbacks risky.
On the other hand, gold has been exceptionally directional (up) since late 2023. IMHO, there is no better time to trade on pullbacks and wait out reversals.
Is this your opinion...?
Actually since 2008 it has been trending upwards! - This is according to the classical system of trend detection...
Yes, there were pullbacks, and without them, all kinds of strong, medium and weak ....
So what? ....
The trend continues until now!
But for a trader, profit is important, so he will profit on strong pullbacks....
The ability to identify pullbacks is the skill of a trader!
If you can't do it, it's in your hands! Try!
Interesting advice considering you can't do it yourself. Fascinating, of course: judging by your posts above
.
Is that your personal opinion...?
I'm glad - you are a REAL TRADER!... First you make something up, then you believe it, and finally you voice this nonsense....
GOOD LUCK!
First you make something up, then you believe it.
Is this your opinion...?
Actually since 2008 it has been trending upwards! - This is according to the classical system of trend detection...
Yes, there were pullbacks, and without them, all kinds of strong, medium and weak ....
To me, it's simply what the weekly chart shows. Yeah, you can go back as far as you want into price history and see times of varying trending and varying ranging.
My premise is that we need a well-defined directional bias (trend) in order to exploit pullback trading.
The extent to which a trend exists or not is largely dependent on the chart timeframe examined. Obviously, someone can examine a 20 minute chart and find a lot more "mini" pullbacks.
So what? ....
The trend continues until now!
But for a trader, profit is important, so he will profit on strong pullbacks....
To me, the current weekly price retracement traveled too far to be a mere pullback. For purposes of my one-shot-one-kill trading (no Martingale and no stacking), this is a reversal to be sat out for the moment. Buy-only mode is still in effect--the trend simply needs to be reestablished outside of reversal land.